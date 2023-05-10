Soccer

'We've been called, we have arrived' — SA fans 'gate crash' Burnley's social media after Championship win

10 May 2023 - 00:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Lyle Foster wore a South African flag wrapped over his shoulders while celebrating his side winning the English Championship.
Lyle Foster wore a South African flag wrapped over his shoulders while celebrating his side winning the English Championship.
Image: Burnley FC/ Twitter

South African football fans flooded English side Burnley's social media pages to celebrate winning the English Championship.

Burnley were crowned champions and presented with the competition's trophy this week after wrapping up their campaign with a 3-0 home win over Cardiff. Lyle Foster, who joined the club in January and made 11 appearances, was an unused substitute.

A smiling Foster celebrated his club's promotion to the English Premier League with teammates, fans and his mentor, former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios.

Palacios, who coached Foster in Pirates' development ranks before being promoted to the senior team in January 2019, was invited with his parents for the occasion.

The players and coaching staff later went on a bus trophy parade through the city.

The festivities continued on social media, where South African fans flooded Burnley's page to congratulate Foster and the club and call for him to get game time in what many believe is the most competitive league in the world.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Foster celebrates Burnley’s promotion to Premier League with Palacios

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, 22, celebrated his English Championship club Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League on Monday in the company of ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Bafana star Lyle Foster wins the Championship in England with Burnley

Bafana Bafana attacker Lyle Foster has won the Sky Bet Championship title with Burnley.
Sport
1 week ago

WATCH | Lyle Foster on Kompany, the Premiership and what he owes Belgium

Bafana Bafana's emerging striking star Lyle Foster says he still has to pinch himself about his dream move to English Championship club Burnley in ...
Sport
1 month ago

WATCH | Lyle Foster scores stunning first goal for Burnley

Bafana Bafana's emerging star Lyle Foster scored a cracking first goal for new club Burnley in a 3-0 win against Wigan Athletic on Saturday that kept ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies Soccer
  2. Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates Soccer
  3. Who's going to be Bok captain? The candidates for captaincy Sport
  4. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer
  5. Bullish White vows to set things right Sport

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...