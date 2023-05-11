Black Leopards chairperson Tshifhiwa “Chief” Thidiela has says the family will convene a meeting soon to decide whether to continue their involvement in football.
Leopards, together with fellow Limpopo side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), were recently relegated from the National First Division (NFD) to the amateur third tier of South African football.
“We will sit as a family and obviously the debate is whether we are going to continue our involvement with football,” said Thidiela, adding that running a football club has become expensive.
''Even teams that are in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), I don’t think anyone is making a profit. Owners put money from their pockets to make sure that their clubs run.''
Thidiela family to discuss involvement in football after Leopards’ relegation to amateur ranks
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Black Leopards chairperson Tshifhiwa “Chief” Thidiela has says the family will convene a meeting soon to decide whether to continue their involvement in football.
Leopards, together with fellow Limpopo side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), were recently relegated from the National First Division (NFD) to the amateur third tier of South African football.
“We will sit as a family and obviously the debate is whether we are going to continue our involvement with football,” said Thidiela, adding that running a football club has become expensive.
''Even teams that are in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), I don’t think anyone is making a profit. Owners put money from their pockets to make sure that their clubs run.''
Big setback for Limpopo football as Black Leopards, TTM relegated to amateur ranks
Thidiela added it cost them almost R1m a month to run the club.
“For us it was never about money because we do it for the benefit of the community. But as a family we are sitting and looking at all the options to say do we continue, what avenues are there and at what price?
“But most importantly, the serious discussion ;that we are going to have is that we don’t want to acquire a status and do the same thing or go through the same route.
“We are going to have serious debates and a period of introspection but we are not rushing into anything at the moment.''
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
‘I don’t think anybody is going to catch them in the next few years’ — Hunt on Sundowns
'It all happened too fast,’ says SuperSport attacker Maseko on his breakthrough season
Race for promotion to the PSL going down to the wire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos