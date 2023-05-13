“As an individual you can’t be dwelling on other things,” he said.
Du Preez fully focused on strong finish to the season with Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
They have an outside chance of qualifying for continental football next season, but Kaizer Chiefs attacker Ashley du Preez has not given up hope as he targets a strong finish to the season.
The chances of fourth-placed Amakhosi finishing with a place in the Champions League are all but over and they are also in danger of missing out on the consolation of the Confederation Cup.
In their penultimate DStv Premiership match, Chiefs take on SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday in what is a shoot-out for third spot.
They go into this match on the back of Soweto derby defeat in the Nedbank Cup last weekend but Du Preez said he remains focused on the bigger picture and his personal goals with the club.
“A big club like Kaizer Chiefs helps me. Everyone here pushes you and you can see what the club is capable of doing for you as a person. As an individual I want to play for big clubs like this one, and to keep moving forward in my career. That’s the most important thing for me.”
