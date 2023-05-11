“It's always been important to play for a brand like Orlando Pirates. It's not about where we are now and what we're fighting for. It's about going to every game trying to win it and be the best version of ourselves.
“As a club, we always strive to reach as high a position as we can. It's always good to win the championship and to finish up there. I think we're getting better by the day and we're happy with the progress we're making and the objectives we've set for ourselves. We'll work as hard as possible to reach them.”
Pirates have been in scintillating form since losing 1-0 to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a league match towards the end of February, going on a league run of six wins and one draw, and winning four cup matches, including last week's semifinal against Chiefs, to reach the final of the Nedbank Cup.
A win against Sekhukhune on Saturday may seal second spot for Pirates in the league if third-placed SuperSport United lose their home match against Kaizer Chiefs in Rustenburg on Saturday.
Bucs are two points clear of SuperSport, who will finish away to Sekhukhune on May 20.
You don't sum up a season in two games, says Chaine as Pirates look to seal second spot, win cup
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has avoided putting himself and his team on the spot if they were to fail to clinch second spot in the league and win a second trophy this season.
The Buccaneers are better placed to finish second in the DStv Premiership and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League. Positive results in the final league matches against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and Cape Town City in Cape Town on May 20 will seal second spot for Pirates.
Chaine has been a regular Bucs keeper this season, playing 16 league matches, conceding 14 goals and keeping five clean sheets.
The former Bloemfontein Celtic gloveman has also helped Pirates reach the final of the Nedbank Cup, where they'll meet Sekhukhune on May 27 at Pretoria's Loftus stadium.
On Thursday, Chaine was asked if Pirates' season would be viewed as a failure if they don't get second place and win the Nedbank Cup, adding to what they've achieved this season. Pirates won the MTN8 early after beating AmaZulu FC.
“No, you don't just sum up a season in two games,” a diplomatic Chaine said of the remaining matches.
“The same way you don't sum up a season [by winning] five games in a row. It's just about building something towards a goal and when you're reaching towards that goal, you don't judge yourself based on two games or based on five games [you won consecutively].
“I think it's a long journey and when you build something special, you always see the bigger picture than what you're faced with now.”
Chaine accepts the three remaining matches are important for Pirates and is glad that as players, they've set themselves goals they hope to achieve.
“It's an important time for the football club to be able to fulfil all the objectives we've set for ourselves,” he said.
