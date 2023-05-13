Pirates complicate things as they're held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates supporters will look back at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 campaign as a time when their team made some commendable progress.
It could have been a much more rewarding season for Pirates if they didn’t needlessly complicate matters like they did in their penultimate league match here at Orlando Stadium on Saturday where they drew 1-1 with Sekhukhune United and wasted a chance to go to the final round with less pressure.
With the underperforming spotlight always fixed on Pirates' Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa football fans often forget it was 11 years ago that the Buccaneers last lifted a DStv Premiership. Since 2012 Pirates have finished twice (in 2018 and 2019) as runners-up in the league.
Winning the Nedbank Cup (2014), Telkom Knockout (2018) and MTN8 (2020 and 2022), have made some people forget how bad Pirates have been punching way below their weight.
Watched by their mothers as part of the club’s effort to celebrate Mother’s Day on Saturday, Pirates' players started this game with some aplomb as they took their game to the visitors’ half from the first whistle. Saleng, Kabelo Dlamini and Thabang Monare all had easy chances to open the scoring for Bucs but fluffed them.
Pirates moved closer to grabbing the second position behind perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns after drawing with their Nedbank Cup final opponents Sekhukhune United in what was their last home match this season.
The draw will force Pirates to win their last league match against AmaZulu FC in Durban next Saturday if they want to have a chance to finish second and qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.
This is after third-placed SuperSport United beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 to go level on 51 points with Pirates. The only thing separating the two teams is Pirates’ two-goal advantage.
Terrence Dzvukamanja headed in his seventh league goal of the season in the 31st minute after prolonged dominance and missed chances by the home side. The Zimbabwean has scored all his goals with his head, most of the time finishing Monnapule Saleng’s balls from the right flank.
The opener came when the left-footed Paseka Mako, playing on right wing, combined with Saleng who provided Dzvukamanja with a cross that needed the slightest of touches to beat Badra Sangare.
Sekhukhune always depended on set pieces to attack Pirates in this match and it was in one of those that Bucs’ former defender Edwin Gyimah headed in the visitor’s equaliser in the 38th minute when he was left unmarked from an uncleared corner kick.
SuperSport have to beat Sekhukhune in Polokwane to have a chance to finish second if Pirates fail to win against Usuthu in Durban.
Pirates complicate things as they're held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune
Image: Lefty Shivambu
