Pirates not looking too far ahead as they face Sekhukhune in a final rehearsal: Jose Riveiro

13 May 2023 - 11:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 04: Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not yet thinking as far as May 27 when they'll play Sekhukhune United in the final of the Nedbank Cup where the Spaniard will stand a chance to win a second cup competition in his debut season with the Buccaneers.

Pirates will first meet Sekhukhune on Saturday in their penultimate and critical DStv Premiership tie in which three points at Orlando Stadium might secure Riveiro's team second spot and a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

“We're going game by game. The 27th (May) for me is so far. We're preparing for the opponent that's going to be in front of us on Saturday,” said Riveiro when asked about the remaining tasks for Pirates this season.

Three points coupled with a defeat by SuperSport in their game against Kaizer Chiefs in Rustenburg will guarantee Pirates second position as they go to weekend matches already two points ahead of Gavin Hunt's team.

Bobby Motaung says he is still involved in the running of Chiefs

He has taken a backseat in recent months but Bobby Motaung is still very much involved with the day-to-day running of Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
5 hours ago

Pirates have been in great form since losing to Chiefs in the league at the end of February, winning six league matches and drawing one. That run saw Riveiro winning the latest coach-of-the-month award this week.

“For me I think we have a team of the month rather than a coach of the month,” said the reserved Bucs coach.

“I take it (the award), it's fine because there's always individual awards in football. But I think it was a fantastic month. The performances of the team were brilliant and we managed fantastic results but that's just the consequence of the truth. We were probably the best team of the month. Hopefully we can do it again.”

Bucs' run included four wins in the Nedbank Cup, including a 2-1 triumph over Chiefs in the semifinal to secure a date with Sekhukhune on May 27.

“We're focusing on our plans and on how we want to win the next game, that's it,” added Riveiro about Bucs' approach to remaining matches.

“The fact is we have a small advantage and it is giving us a possibility to not feel any other external pressure or distraction about what the others are doing. We're trying to do things in our own way. Definitely it's something positive.”

Riveiro said Pirates players can't wait to finish what's been the best season for the team in years.

“They want to compete as soon as possible. If the wait is long, sometimes it's difficult to manage the stress and expected results. There's no time to think and we have to make sure that we don't overthink.

“We have the players arriving in good condition for the games while at the same time trying to make them feel that the weeks are as short as possible. It's an important moment of the season and it also requires a proper assessment from our side.”

Pirates will finish the season with an away trip to Durban to face AmaZulu FC on May 20. 

