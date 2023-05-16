Soccer

‘One of the craziest things I've witnessed’: Robert Marawa reacts to former Chiefs spin doctor’s arrest

16 May 2023 - 16:28 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Louis Tshakoane and his son Louis Tshakoane Jr have been implicated in the controversial 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme.
Image: Supplied by Hawks

Popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa was among mourners in shock when former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis “Sprinter” Tshakoane was arrested at the funeral of long-serving Mamelodi FC official Alex Shakoane. 

Tshakoane was arrested shortly after speaking in front of mourners and Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe at the service at International Assemblies of God Church in Mamelodi on Tuesday morning. 

Marawa described the arrest as one of the “craziest things” he had seen. 

“One of the craziest things I've witnessed. Straight after he spoke so well at the podium,” Marawa said. 

The police have been on the lookout for Tshakoane since 2019 over his alleged involvement in an illegal investment scheme which is under investigation.

Sowetan reported Louis Tshakoane Jr was accused of running a failed multimillion-rand investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires which left investors high and dry four years ago. 

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the 74-year-old suspect was alleged to have benefited from proceeds of the unregistered investment company.

He is reported to have participated in the presentations aimed at enticing potential investors with a promise of high returns. The amount of investments tendered is approximately R100m,” she said. 

Tshakoane is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday facing charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

Tshakoane was Chiefs’ public relations officer for years until 1999.

