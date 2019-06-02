'Undercover Billionaire' scheme suspect taunts Hawks as investors cry foul
'Undercover Billionaires' scheme unravels, but son still offers instant wealth
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Being arrested and out on bail has seemingly done little to break the speed of alleged forex and crypto-currency pyramid scheme mastermind Kgopotso Louis Junior Tshakoane.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.