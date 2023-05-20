Mokwena urges Sundowns supporters to create 'intimidating atmosphere' at Loftus

“At this stage of the season, I don’t think we need any motivation, the ambitions that we harbour and we work towards from day one should be enough. But if we were to ever be short of extra motivation or the need for extra motivation, 'Uncle Alex' will be the fuel and the driving force behind that.
“He was a gigantic figure, a special figure and for sure that will go towards our favour more than anything.”
Speaking about Wydad, Mokwena said they are aware of their aerial strength.
“The profile of the teams in the Champions League, they type of football played and particularly by the North African teams is completely different to what we are accustomed to in our domestic competitions and even from teams from different regions in Sadc.”
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has called on the club’s fans to pack Loftus to the rafters and create an intimidating atmosphere for their Champions League clash against Wydad Casablanca.
The Brazilians take on Wydad in the semifinal second leg with a place in the final against Al Ahly at stake and Mokwena said having a full stadium will inspire his players.
“I think we have come to a point where, as much as the demands are there and there is huge expectation with regards to the performance of the team, Sundowns supporters have matured in understanding what is demanded or required of them as the 12th or 13th man for big Champions League games,” said Mokwena.
“They will become very important, I expect nothing less but to hear the drum, to hear then chanting, to see a full stadium and that will give us extra energy and a push towards the next round.”
Mokwena said Sundowns fans have been instrumental because they stuck with them during good and bad moments.
“Over the last couple of home games, we felt the 12th and 13th man. In good moments they have been there and in not so good moments they have shown us love and appreciation.
“There is no doubt in my mind at this moment that we can trust them to be able to do the same thing on Saturday and for 96 minutes and more.
“We do what we do for them, we sacrifice a lot to always make our supporters happy with our performances because there is the demand and expectation that we play well.”
Sundowns take on Wydad shortly after the burial of long-serving official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane.
