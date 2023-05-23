Soccer

World Cup final referee Marciniak to officiate Champions League final

23 May 2023 - 10:16 By Reuters
Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to Marcus Thuram of France while Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina of Argentina protest during the 2022 Fifa World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 18 2022.
Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to Marcus Thuram of France while Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina of Argentina protest during the 2022 Fifa World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 18 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the World Cup final in December, will take charge of next month's Uefa Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, Uefa said on Monday.

Marciniak, 42, became the first Polish referee to officiate a World Cup final when he took charge of Argentina's penalty shoot-out victory over France in Doha and was praised for his handling of the contest.

The Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10 will have the same team of on-field officials as the World Cup final, with Marciniak again assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Marciniak has refereed eight Champions League matches this season, including City's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semifinal second leg and Inter's goalless draw at Porto in the last 16.

He will take charge of his first Champions League final, having served as fourth official in the 2018 edition when Real beat Liverpool.

