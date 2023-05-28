Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns’ ace midfielder Teboho Mokoena won the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season prize at the 2023 PSL Awards, which were a television-only event on Sunday night.

The Footballer of the Season Award, decided by PSL coaches, is judged on performance in the DStv Premiership and two cup competitions, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in the 2022/2023 season.

Mokoena, 26, who signed for Downs from SuperSport United at the start of the campaign, also won Premiership Midfielder of the Season.

Sundowns, who cantered comfortably to their sixth league title in succession with a dominant display that saw them break records and end with a 16-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates, took most of the awards in the Premiership categories.

Rulani Mokwena won Coach of the Season. Sundowns also took Premiership Young Player of the Season (Cassius Mailula), Defender of the Season (Khuliso Mudau) and Goalkeeper of the Season (Ronwen Williams).