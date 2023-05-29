After breakthrough campaign Mailula just wants to be home with his mom

After an eye-catching season where he announced himself in sizzling style, emerging Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula just wants to be home with his mom.

Only promoted from Downs' reserves in late August, Mailula ended his breakthrough campaign with 15 goals and four assists from 31 matches in all competitions. On Sunday night he won DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season in the television-only 2023 PSL Awards.

Speaking at an event where Sundowns delivered the 2022-23 Premiership trophy — their sixth won in succession — to sponsors Hyundai, Mailula said he was happy at how his season turned out for him.

“I just want to be at home with my mom. I miss her so much because it has been a while since I saw her,” said the 21-year-old who is part of Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium on June 17.