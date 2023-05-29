Soccer

After breakthrough campaign Mailula just wants to be home with his mom

29 May 2023 - 09:31
Cassius Mailula during the Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Hyundai Head Office on May 26, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Cassius Mailula during the Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Hyundai Head Office on May 26, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

After an eye-catching season where he announced himself in sizzling style, emerging Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula just wants to be home with his mom. 

Only promoted from Downs' reserves in late August, Mailula ended his breakthrough campaign with 15 goals and four assists from 31 matches in all competitions. On Sunday night he won DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season in the television-only 2023 PSL Awards. 

Speaking at an event where Sundowns delivered the 2022-23 Premiership trophy — their sixth won in succession — to sponsors Hyundai, Mailula said he was happy at how his season turned out for him. 

“I just want to be at home with my mom. I miss her so much because it has been a while since I saw her,” said the 21-year-old who is part of Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium on June 17. 

“It has been a great season and for me, it is a dream come true. It is everyone’s dream to win the DStv Premiership and I would like to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.” 

Mailula said playing for star-studded Downs fulfils one of his childhood ambitions. 

“As a young kid you always want to see yourself playing with your role models and I am happy it turned out to be a great season. We learnt a lot during the campaign. 

“The level in the PSL is very high compared to the DDC, demanding and you need to focus for every training session and you have to understand every detail. 

“I also learnt a lot playing in the Champions League where the demands are very high. I learnt a lot playing against teams like Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly. 

“Playing in the Champions League, you learn certain things you don’t learn in the PSL and I am happy I experienced that level of competition and those memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life. 

“I need to work more on scoring goals. I have been scoring goals in the MDC, but not like how I did this season. I need to work on my positioning, how I make runs behind the defenders. 

“It feels great to be recognised, to see that people see your hard work and being nominated [for the PSL Young Player award] gives me confidence.” 

Sundowns almost cleaned up in the Premiership categories of the PSL Awards, with Rulani Mokwena winning Coach of the Season, Khuliso Mudau Defender of the Season, Teboho Mokoena Midfielder and Peter Shalulile sharing Top Goalscorer with Cape Town City's Khanyisa Mayo. 

Mokoena won the Footballer of the Season prize for performance across the league and two cup competitions.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Chiefs: A double decade downslide

This was supposed to be a season of Kaizer Chiefs returning to its grand glory days. A generally held consensus is that the club lost its lustre ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns’ ace midfielder Teboho Mokoena won the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season prize at the 2023 PSL Awards, which were a ...
Sport
12 hours ago

How Sekhukhune surprised Pirates coach Riveiro, and how they didn't

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he predicted the formation opponents Sekhukhune United would utilise, though not their aggressive high press, ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Terrence Dvzukamanja's late goal sees Pirates complete cup double

Terrence Dvzukamanja completed what’s been a memorable and a better season for Orlando Pirates when he scored a last-gasp winner in the Nedbank Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

No discussion yet on the away goals rule: Caf president Patrice Motsepe

Africa's football controlling body,  the Confederation of African Football, is yet to decide whether it's time to do away with the away goals rule in ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | Few people believe in me like him: Mbule on Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns star Sipho Mbule has spoken in glowing terms of the faith shown in him by Brazilians coach Rulani Mokwena.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Andile Jali officially parts ways with Sundowns Soccer
  2. Chiefs: A double decade downslide Sport
  3. No discussion yet on the away goals rule: Caf president Patrice Motsepe Soccer
  4. When will the Cricket World Cup take place? Sport
  5. Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...