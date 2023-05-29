After breakthrough campaign Mailula just wants to be home with his mom
After an eye-catching season where he announced himself in sizzling style, emerging Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula just wants to be home with his mom.
Only promoted from Downs' reserves in late August, Mailula ended his breakthrough campaign with 15 goals and four assists from 31 matches in all competitions. On Sunday night he won DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season in the television-only 2023 PSL Awards.
Speaking at an event where Sundowns delivered the 2022-23 Premiership trophy — their sixth won in succession — to sponsors Hyundai, Mailula said he was happy at how his season turned out for him.
“I just want to be at home with my mom. I miss her so much because it has been a while since I saw her,” said the 21-year-old who is part of Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium on June 17.
“It has been a great season and for me, it is a dream come true. It is everyone’s dream to win the DStv Premiership and I would like to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.”
Mailula said playing for star-studded Downs fulfils one of his childhood ambitions.
“As a young kid you always want to see yourself playing with your role models and I am happy it turned out to be a great season. We learnt a lot during the campaign.
“The level in the PSL is very high compared to the DDC, demanding and you need to focus for every training session and you have to understand every detail.
“I also learnt a lot playing in the Champions League where the demands are very high. I learnt a lot playing against teams like Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly.
“Playing in the Champions League, you learn certain things you don’t learn in the PSL and I am happy I experienced that level of competition and those memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
“I need to work more on scoring goals. I have been scoring goals in the MDC, but not like how I did this season. I need to work on my positioning, how I make runs behind the defenders.
“It feels great to be recognised, to see that people see your hard work and being nominated [for the PSL Young Player award] gives me confidence.”
Sundowns almost cleaned up in the Premiership categories of the PSL Awards, with Rulani Mokwena winning Coach of the Season, Khuliso Mudau Defender of the Season, Teboho Mokoena Midfielder and Peter Shalulile sharing Top Goalscorer with Cape Town City's Khanyisa Mayo.
Mokoena won the Footballer of the Season prize for performance across the league and two cup competitions.
