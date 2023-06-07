Soccer

Man City must disregard history in Champions League final: Guardiola

07 June 2023 - 13:01 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a training session at their Uefa Champions League media day at Manchester City Football Academy on June 6 2023.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a training session at their Uefa Champions League media day at Manchester City Football Academy on June 6 2023.
Image: Alex Livesey-Danehouse/Getty Images

Neither Manchester City's past failures in Europe nor their domestic success will have any bearing on Saturday's Champions League final, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday as he urged his players to focus on their own performances.

Guardiola has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups at City but European success has eluded the manager who won the trophy twice as Barcelona manager.

City have never won Europe's elite club competition and lost the final to Chelsea in 2021, but will be favourites to beat Inter Milan on Saturday night and complete a historic treble — having already won the Premier League and FA Cup.

“It is a dream to be here, two years ago we were there but in a different situation,” the Spanish coach said ahead of the final in Istanbul.

“We are going to try to do our best as we know the final depends on how you behave over the specific 90 minutes. It is not about history — if they are better than us [they are better than us].

“It is about what you have to do in 90 minutes to be better than the opponent. It doesn't count what you have done in the group stage, quarterfinals, last season, Premier League or FA Cup. It is one single game.”

The City boss heaped praise on opponents Inter's organisation and defence, with the Italian side having conceded just three goals in six matches in this year's Champions League knockout stage.

“What we are trying to do in the next few days is try to understand how to play with a lot of difficulties as it is not easy to attack the defensive system Inter use.

“So we will have to bring a lot of rhythm and be patient — we are not going to do it with three or four passes. We have to know the right tempo.

“They have a good shape not just in how they defend but how good they are with the ball in the transition when they lead with the strikers. They have a really good process, which starts with goalkeeper Andre Onana, so it makes our high-pressing difficult.”

Guardiola said Kyle Walker, who limped off the pitch in the 95th minute of City's 2-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final, is dealing with a back issue.

“Yesterday he was not good, today a bit better. We do not want to take risks so we will see.”

Reuters

MORE:

Saudi champions Al Ittihad sign 'global football icon' Benzema

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema became the latest big-name player to head to Saudi Arabia as he joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent, the club said on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Foster's Burnley boss Kompany gets web blowback for June 5 preseason start

Posts on social media have questioned the decision of Vincent Kompany, the manager of Lyle Foster’s club Burnley, to go back to preseason training ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Now let's make it a treble, Guardiola urges Manchester City players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged his players to seize the opportunity of a lifetime after they beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in ...
Sport
3 days ago

WATCH | Tears at San Siro as Zlatan Ibrahimović hangs up boots at Milan

AC Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimović said on Sunday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 41 after a trophy-laden career at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of season after two years at the Ligue 1 club, PSG said on Saturday.
Sport
3 days ago

Ten Hag's Man United 'broken' after FA Cup final loss to City

While United finished third in the Premier League, their manager summed up the season as a success.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport
  2. POLL | Would Pitso Mosimane be able to restore the glory days to Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  3. MARC STRYDOM | Could Mosimane fix Chiefs? Hell yeah he could Soccer
  4. ‘Disconnected from reality’ — Mbalula slammed for ‘reducing’ load-shedding ... Soccer
  5. Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working ... Soccer

Latest Videos

IN FULL: Redi Tlhabi's touching speech to Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial
'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial