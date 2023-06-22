'SA stands behind him': Kodwa congratulates Mosimane on move to Al Wahda

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has congratulated Pitso Mosimane on his move to Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda FC.

Mosimane signed with Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League after parting ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, the club he promoted from the second division Yelo League to the top last season.

Kodwa said he was confident Mosimane will deliver his trademark excellent coaching at the UAE club.

“I congratulated the coach on his move. We know all too well that Pitso is going to deliver his trademark excellent coaching there and we wish him all the best. South Africa stands behind him as he represents our nation in the world of football,” said the minister.

Mosimane replied: “Thank you, minister, I really appreciate your support. The Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools are ready to contribute to youth football development and build world-class players for our country.”