'SA stands behind him': Kodwa congratulates Mosimane on move to Al Wahda
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has congratulated Pitso Mosimane on his move to Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda FC.
Mosimane signed with Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League after parting ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, the club he promoted from the second division Yelo League to the top last season.
Kodwa said he was confident Mosimane will deliver his trademark excellent coaching at the UAE club.
“I congratulated the coach on his move. We know all too well that Pitso is going to deliver his trademark excellent coaching there and we wish him all the best. South Africa stands behind him as he represents our nation in the world of football,” said the minister.
Mosimane replied: “Thank you, minister, I really appreciate your support. The Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools are ready to contribute to youth football development and build world-class players for our country.”
Mosimane is joining Al Wahda with trusted lieutenants and compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids, who perform various duties behind the scenes.
“Known for their exceptional leadership, tactical prowess and ability to inspire players, coach Pitso and his technical team are excited about this new venture and want to bring success to Al Wahda,” said Mosimane’s agency, MT Sports Marketing and Management.
The agency's MD, Moira Tlhagale, said Mosimane’s aim is to bring trophy glory back to the team, which last won the UPL in 2009-10, the President’s Cup in 2016-17 and the League Cup in 2017-18. Al Wahda ended third in the UPL in 2022-23.
“We are proud to have brokered yet another deal for Pitso and his technical team. We are confident in their ability to make a significant impact in the UAE,” she said.
“We believe our coaches possess the qualities and expertise necessary to guide Al Wahda to new heights.”
