Why Pitso Mosimane should have no salary worries at Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane shouldn't encounter any pay problems at his new Abu Dhabi club, Al Wahda FC, which is owned by a member of one of the wealthiest royal families in the world.

Owner Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the fourth son of Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The brother of Sheik Mohammed, and uncle of Sheik Theyab, is Sheik Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the owner of Manchester City and nine other clubs globally, and vice-president and deputy prime minister of the UAE.

The UAE president succeeded his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who ruled from 2004 until his death in 2022.

The Abu Dhabi royals, whose reign goes back to 1793, have an estimated wealth placed anywhere between $150bn (about R2.8trn) and $300bn, stemming from the sale of oil in the 1970s.

The Al Nahyan family have been ranked in some reports as the fourth-richest royal family in the world.