Banyana coach Desiree Ellis names strong Women’s World Cup squad
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced a strong squad of 23 players, with a blend of experience and youth, for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia .
The squad includes veterans in defender Noko Matlou, who has 167 caps, and midfielder Refiloe Jane who is following her closely having represented the country on 132 occasions.
Ellis also included striker Wendy Shongwe of University of Pretoria (UP) as the only uncapped player while goalkeeper Kebotseng Moletsane of Royal AM has only one cap. Also making the squad are Regril Ngobeni and Amogelang Motau, both of the University of Western Cape (UWC), and Nthabiseng Majiya of Richmond.
Ellis also confirmed that Jane will captain the squad with two assistants, Andile Dlamini and Thembi Kgatlana.
The selected players are guaranteed to earn R572,000 after Fifa committed to pay appearance fees for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.
If Banyana progress to the last-16 round, they will earn about R1.1m which will be a massive boost to them personally given the fact that women’s football is still amateur in the country.
Banyana are drawn in Group G with Sweden, Italy and Argentina and aim to do better than they did in the previous World Cup in France, where they lost their three matches.
“It was probably the most difficult selection that I have ever had to do. Obviously there are those who are going to be disappointed, but we asked them to raise their hands and they did.
“We looked for a combination of experience and youth and we looked at players who will add value to the team. We also looked for players for every eventuality and those who are versatile and strong,” said Ellis.
Minister of sport Zizi Kodwa urged the players to go out there and make the country proud.
“Relish every challenge at the World Cup and never forget the power you hold to inspire future generations,” said Kodwa.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Sundowns), Fikile Magama (UWC), Lebohang Ramalepe (Sundowns), Tiisetso Makhubela (Sundowns), Noko Matlou (Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC)
Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Mothlalo (Glasgow City), Nomvula Kgoale (Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW)
Strikers: Gabriela Salgado (JVW), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Juarez), Noxolo Cesane (Tigres Femenil), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Wendy Shongwe (UP), Hildah Magaia (Sejong), Thembi Kgatlana (Louisville)
Stand-By Players: Regril Ngobeni (UWC), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond)
