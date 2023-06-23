Soccer

No-one will get more: Safa president Jordaan confirms equal pay for Bafana and Banyana

23 June 2023 - 08:44 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Safa president Danny Jordaan and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini during the South Africa women's national soccer team breakfast send-off at Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton on June 21 2023.
Safa president Danny Jordaan and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini during the South Africa women's national soccer team breakfast send-off at Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton on June 21 2023.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says a decision to pay Banyana Banyana players the same incentives as Bafana Bafana has been taken. 

For years there has been an outcry about the pay gap between Banyana and Bafana players. 

While Bafana are said to be given huge incentives, the women are believed to have been getting a pittance from the association, except for last year when they won the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon). 

Banyana players were paid at least R400,000 each for winning the Wafcon by Safa and shared R5.8m from the sports department. 

The R400,000 came from the R10m bonus Safa promised Banyana players if they won the Wafcon, which they did by beating hosts Morocco in the final. 

Asked if they are going make a similar offer to Banyana players before their participation in the Women’s Fifa World Cup, Jordaan couldn’t confirm but said Safa has followed a few countries that have introduced equal pay for men and women. 

“My own experience is these carrots don't give you better performances, but it is the commitment, the will to win and the determination to fight [that does]. Carrots come later,” Jordaan said. 

“That’s why it is public what Fifa is putting on the table [the appearance fee of R572,000 per player]. 

“In our commitment to pay parity, we can say Bafana will receive exactly the same as Banyana” he said. 

“The carrots Bafana get, Banyana will also get. No-one will get a bigger or smaller carrot.” 

Jordaan believes players should not be only motivated to work hard because of bonuses, but it should come naturally. 

“But as you can see, if you look at Bafana’s performance against the best team in the continent [Morocco], it’s about that kind of commitment,” he said. 

“That energy, that hard work that brings success, and I think this team understands it. I saw them [Banyana] in the final match against Morocco where they had Mama Joy [Chauke] and nine other supporters and Morocco had the whole stadium. 

“But these girls were prepared to fight, even when the referee said four minutes and the assistant said nine minutes' extra time, they fought until the last minute. 

“That is the commitment you need here. The margins between the teams are going to be slight and it will depend on the teams on the field.”

