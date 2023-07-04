Soccer

Arthur Zwane must get on with the job at Kaizer Chiefs: Teboho Moloi

04 July 2023 - 15:52
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Arthur Zwane is now the assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs.
Arthur Zwane is now the assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi has encouraged fellow coach Arthur Zwane not to take as a demotion being moved back to the assistant coach position at Kaizer Chiefs.

Moloi was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of former Pirates teammate Gora Ebrahim's book, No Regrets, in Johannesburg at the weekend. 

Zwane was appointed Amakhosi head coach at the beginning of last season. After a torrid time that ended with Chiefs finishing fifth on the DStv Premiership table and failing to end their trophy drought, which has now stretched to eight seasons, his position was last week given to former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

Moloi, an assistant coach at Pirates from 2011 to 2016, said Zwane should accept the switch and help Ntseki to improve the team in the coming season.

“I know what it takes and feels to be an assistant coach at a big club. It's an enormous task and there's a lot to contribute.

“There must be a reason that prompted Chiefs to put Zwane where he is now and he must just accept it and get on with the job,” advised Moloi, who was assistant at Pirates when they won back-to-back trebles in 2011 and 2012, and the Bucs teams that lost the Caf Champions League in 2013 and Caf Confederation Cup in 2015.

Ntseki has been head of technical and development at Chiefs for the past two years, but was not expected to be named head coach as the team was believed to have been in advance talks with Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

“He [Ntseki] is fully qualified to coach Chiefs and has been part of their technical structure for a long time,” Moloi reasoned on Ntseki's appointment.

“The key part will be the working relationship between Zwane and Ntseki. If that can be firm and good, I believe Chiefs stand a good chance to compete and perform better in the coming season. But I'd warn supporters about expecting instant success.

“We've seen all the changes Chiefs are making in their squad. Some of these new players may take longer to adapt and understand what it means to wear that jersey. So it's not only about the changes that have been made in the technical team.”

Chiefs have so far confirmed Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ranga Chivaviro and Venezuelan Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia as their six new players for the 2023-24 campaign. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs announce new signings including Venezuela international

Kaizer Chiefs announced six signings ahead of the 2023-24 season on Monday, including Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo.
Sport
18 hours ago

Gora Ebrahim recounts how infamous fly-kick of Rautmann changed his life

Former Orlando Pirates defender Gora Ebrahim has published his memoir, 'No Regrets'.
Sport
4 hours ago

Exciting line-up for Orlando Pirates in Spain

During their preseason camp in Spain, Orlando Pirates will face a recently promoted LaLiga team and two other overseas clubs in preparation for the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Steve Komphela leaves Sundowns to become Swallows' head coach

Steve Komphela is leaving Mamelodi Sundowns to become head coach of Swallows.
Sport
2 days ago

Itumeleng Khune set to retire after stellar career at Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune has extended his stay at Kaizer Chiefs by one year to take his professional career to two decades.
Sport
4 days ago

‘For a big club like Kaizer Chiefs this is a mismatch’: Lucas Radebe on Molefi Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs legend and former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has cast serious doubt on the appointment of Molefi Ntseki to replace Arthur Zwane ...
Sport
5 days ago

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki’s CV: The pros and cons

Molefi Ntseki’s appointment as head coach has had a mixed reaction, though dismay seems to have been the more predominant if one pays attention to ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Boks sweat on Ox Nché recovery for rugby champs opener against Aussies Rugby
  2. Arthur Zwane must get on with the job at Kaizer Chiefs: Teboho Moloi Soccer
  3. Duane Vermeulen to lead Boks against Wallabies Rugby
  4. Gora Ebrahim recounts how infamous fly-kick of Rautmann changed his life Soccer
  5. Banyana saga: Safa release incendiary statement expressing shock at Safpu Soccer

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...