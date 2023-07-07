“Let’s be honest, how do you judge Molefi and say he can’t take control of Kaizer Chiefs while Molefi Ntseki was coach of Bafana Bafana?” Ramoreboli said on the sidelines of the Cosafa Cup in Durban.
“And the same Molefi Ntseki did well in the national team. Is it because maybe he didn’t win anything with Bafana?
“But the same thing happened with Pitso, and he came back and proved he is the best coach.
“The same thing needs to be done with coach Molefi, he deserves a chance,” he said.
“Allowing him to work with Kaizer Chiefs players and have a good relationship with those players, Kaizer Chiefs will perform, and Kaizer Chiefs will do well.”
Ntseki and Ramoreboli worked together at African Warriors as coach and assistant in the National First Division between 2007 and 2009.
Ramoreboli, who recently won the Botswana Premier League with Jwaneng Galaxy, believes Ntseki’s strong character and work ethic will make him thrive at Chiefs.
“He is a hardworking coach, I know, and I’m not saying this because Molefi Ntseki is my friend but because I know him personally, that he is a hardworking coach and doesn’t take things for chance,” Ramoreboli said.
Judging Ntseki based on his Bafana stint is unfair: Ramoreboli defends new Chiefs coach
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli finds the judging of new Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki based on his stint with the national team unfair.
Ntseki’s appointment was met with mixed reaction in the football fraternity, with some questioning his pedigree as a coach as he will lead a team in the DStv Premiership for the first time.
Ntseki coached Bafana between 2019 and 2021 before he was sacked after South Africa’s failure to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).
He also coached in the National First Division and has been an assistant coach at Bloemfontein Celtic.
Ramoreboli said even Pitso Mosimane didn’t achieve big success with Bafana, but he went on to become one of the best coaches to come out of Africa, turning Mamelodi Sundowns from chumps to champs and won the Caf Champions League three times.
Ramoreboli, who is a long-time friend of Ntseki's and has worked with him, believes the new Amakhosi boss can emulate Mosimane and help Chiefs reclaim the glory days.
Human's second-half strike earns Bafana a Cosafa draw against Namibia
“Let’s be honest, how do you judge Molefi and say he can’t take control of Kaizer Chiefs while Molefi Ntseki was coach of Bafana Bafana?” Ramoreboli said on the sidelines of the Cosafa Cup in Durban.
“And the same Molefi Ntseki did well in the national team. Is it because maybe he didn’t win anything with Bafana?
“But the same thing happened with Pitso, and he came back and proved he is the best coach.
“The same thing needs to be done with coach Molefi, he deserves a chance,” he said.
“Allowing him to work with Kaizer Chiefs players and have a good relationship with those players, Kaizer Chiefs will perform, and Kaizer Chiefs will do well.”
Ntseki and Ramoreboli worked together at African Warriors as coach and assistant in the National First Division between 2007 and 2009.
Ramoreboli, who recently won the Botswana Premier League with Jwaneng Galaxy, believes Ntseki’s strong character and work ethic will make him thrive at Chiefs.
“He is a hardworking coach, I know, and I’m not saying this because Molefi Ntseki is my friend but because I know him personally, that he is a hardworking coach and doesn’t take things for chance,” Ramoreboli said.
EDITORIAL | Safa officials should hang their heads in shame for their shabby treatment of Banyana
“He would always research and analyse. People always have their feelings and will always have their opinions, but let’s be honest, coach Molefi deserves a chance. I’m saying this because I know what he can do as a coach, given a chance he can turn things around at Kaizer Chiefs.
“I’m happy for him. It’s just unfortunate that we are living a life where people don’t know the things we do where no-one can see.
“Coach Molefi is one of those hardworking and knowledgeable individuals whom I believe that given a chance we can see a Kaizer Chiefs which is different from the Kaizer Chiefs we saw in the past years.
“Not to say the previous coaches were not doing enough, but I believe, given a chance, he can try to instil things which will make Kaizer Chiefs look much more competitive.”
After opening the Cosafa Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Namibia, Ramoreboli will be aiming to get off the mark when they take on Botswana at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Could getting hit on the head during sport cause brain disease later?
Former Liverpool star Firmino joins Mosimane's old club Al-Ahli Saudi
What about other African teams? Moloi-Motsepe fields awkward question
'Let’s see if Broos will win World Cup': Botswana coach hits back at Bafana boss's comments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos