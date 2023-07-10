Soccer

‘Only Ditlhokwe deserves to be there’: Junior Khanye pans Chiefs’ signings

10 July 2023 - 13:49
Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye at the launch of his book, 'Ghetto Ninja - The Junior Khanye Story', at Exclusive Books in Rosebank in March 2022.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Despite Kaizer Chiefs having strengthened their team with what look like quality players ahead of the new season, ex-player Junior Khanye is not convinced about some of the signings.

Outspoken Khanye feels some of the signings Amakhosi have made do not deserve to be there and highlighted players they should have bought instead.

On Saturday, Chiefs confirmed Tebogo Potsane as their seventh signing ahead of the 2023-24 season after Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, Pule Mmodi and Ranga Chivaviro.

Khanye feels Amakhosi should have signed Lesedi Kapinga (released by Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Serero (free agent), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Andile Jali (released by Sundowns) and Ricardo Goss (loaned to SuperSport United from Sundowns).

“Two years ago, Mdantsane should have come to Chiefs because he and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are similar players,” Khanye told Sowetan and TimesLIVE.

“I don’t think Msimango is better than the [former] defender of the season Njabulo Ngcobo — because of the identity the club [Chiefs] lost [over the years], the philosophy didn’t suit him [Ngcobo] and the coaches didn’t believe in him and he was never used properly.

“So if you bring Msimango, what has he done at TS Galaxy to earn a place at Chiefs, where there are so many expectations?

“Chivaviro did well for Marumo Gallants, especially in the Caf Confederation Cup, but I thought they could go for Mayo before he renewed his contract with Cape Town City. He is still young. He has proven himself.

“Chivaviro did well, OK, but I have a problem with his age [30], so they should have gone for Mayo.”

