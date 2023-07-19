“His speed is his greatest weapon. Remember he suffered a bad injury [a fractured tibia and fibula in December 2017, which Otladisa only recovered from in January 2019] just before going to Sundowns and he bounced back. That speaks volumes about his character.
Roger De Sa believes Katlego Otladisa will be a hit at Orlando Pirates
The coach who introduced new Orlando Pirates signing Katlego Otladisa to top-flight football, Roger De Sa, has no doubt the 26-year-old winger will succeed at the Buccaneers.
De Sa handed Otladisa his Premiership debut when he was just 21 at now defunct Platinum Stars in 2017. After a brilliant breakthrough year at Dikwena, Otladisa was bought by Mamelodi Sundowns the next year.
The lad from Rustenburg had a torrid spell at Chloorkop as he never played for the club in any official game, spending three years on loan at Dikwena and Ajax Cape Town. He ended up at Marumo Gallants where his skills and pace caught the eye last campaign despite not being able to help the nomadic club avoid relegation.
“Katlego can be a hit at Pirates. This is a second chance for him to prove himself at a bigger team [after failing to break into Sundowns],'' De Sa said.
“His speed is his greatest weapon. Remember he suffered a bad injury [a fractured tibia and fibula in December 2017, which Otladisa only recovered from in January 2019] just before going to Sundowns and he bounced back. That speaks volumes about his character.
“Many players don't come back from that sort of injury but he did, so I think he has the right mentality to succeed anywhere. His speed is unique and his bravery to take on players also makes him a unique player.
“Yes, the expectations will be high at Pirates, but the boy has what it takes to deliver. The unsuccessful stint at Sundowns should have taught him a few lessons he can now use.”
Otladisa's career deteriorated to such and extent he even played for third-tier side Orbit College in 2020 and 2021 before he was snatched up by Gallants. At Marumo he found his mojo, playing a telling role in the side reaching the semifinals of the Caf Confederation Cup last season.
Though he was the heartbeat of the team, Otladisa only racked up six assists and failed to find the back of the net once from 46 appearances in all competitions for Marumo last campaign, and crossing and finishing will be an aspect of his game Bucs will look to improve.
