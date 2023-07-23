Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles

23 July 2023 - 17:05 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns' Grant Kekana makes a challenge in their friendly match against Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles.
Image: Go Ahead Eagles/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns notched their first win of their preseason camp in the Netherlands, 1-0 against Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday. 

Eagles finished 11th in the 18-team Eredivisie in 2022-23.

Downs' win on Sunday followed a 2-2 draw against Belgian Jupiler Pro League team Gent on Friday.

The Brazilians meet two more Eredivisie clubs on their tour — Sparta Rotterdam on Tuesday and NAC Breda on Friday.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwenas says the six-time successive DStv Premiership champions have lined up top-class opposition for their camp because the club is preparing for a tough season where they are set to compete in six competitions.

The Brazilians have been training just outside Amsterdam since their arrival on Monday.

TimesLIVE

