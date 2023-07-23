Soccer

‘There’s something cooking': Ntseki happy with Chiefs’ display against Yanga

23 July 2023 - 11:02 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Mdatsane in action in their 1-0 preseason friendly defeat against Young Africans SC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki was pleased with his new-look team’s progression from the first half to the second in their 1-0 preseason friendly defeat against Young Africans in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Saturday night.

New head coach Ntseki fielded six new signings in his starting line-up as Kennedy Musonda's goal in first-half stoppage time for the team popularly known as Yanga separated the teams in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“I think it’s a preparation period. One step at a time. I think it was a good 60 minutes from those boys and they did very well,” Ntseki told Tanzania’s AzamTV afterwards.

“Apart, maybe, from a few moments where we allowed them to play through us. But to be honest, in terms of our team performance I’m happy.”

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki's post-match interview on Tanzania's AzamTV after is team's 1-0 friendly loss to Yanga.

Ntseki felt that, given it was his team’s first preseason friendly against a team that ended runners-up in the Caf Confederation Cup last campaign, and in front of a big away crowd, Chiefs shrugged off their off-season rustiness well enough and showed potential.

“I think if you look at how we played in the first half and how we played in the second, there’s something cooking, there’s something we are working on.

“In terms of how we play out of possession and in possession, I think we are getting it right.

Highlights of the preseason friendly between Kaizer Chiefs and Yanga SC.

“Township rollers is another important preparation game we are looking forward to.”

Chiefs, who began their preseason with a camp in Mbombela, are scheduled to meet Rollers at Gaborone's Botswana National Stadium on Saturday in their second friendly ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Ntseki was missing players against Yanga due to injury niggles including Keagan Dolly, Ashley Du Preez, Wandile Duba and new striker Ranga Chivaviro. 

Among new signings in the starting XI Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe formed the centre-back pairing meaning Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove — sometimes a central duo last season — were moved out wide. 

Venezuelan Edson Castillo, Tebogo Potsane, Mduduzi Mdatsane and Pule Mmodi were the other new arrivals who started.

TimesLIVE

