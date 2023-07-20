Soccer

‘Everything is positive’: Pirates coach Riveiro delighted with results of Spain camp

20 July 2023 - 12:25 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' Souaibou Marou in action in their preseason friendly against LaLiga team Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marebella on July 19 2020.
Orlando Pirates' Souaibou Marou in action in their preseason friendly against LaLiga team Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marebella on July 19 2020.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes the team’s Spanish camp has served every purpose in preparing his team to be better in the coming season than their double-winning 2022-2023 campaign.

Pirates rounded off an unbeaten three friendly matches with their 0-0 draw against promoted LaLiga team Las Palmas in Marbella on Wednesday. They won their other two matches — 1-0 against Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv and 3-1 against Ecuadorean outfit Independiente Del Valle.

The games, played on training grounds in front of few spectators, were certainly preseason friendlies in nature. However, while they were perhaps a little slow-paced, the games did not seem to lack a level of intensity to test Bucs, especially the matchup against Las Palmas.

The Spanish club were playing their first friendly of their preseason.

“I am happy overall with the performance during the training camp. We had a fantastic opportunity as a South African football club to spend quality time here together, thanks to the club,” Riveiro said.

“At the same time we had the opportunity to play three quality matches where we got the chance to represent Orlando Pirates and South African football. We did it in a professional way with very good performances.

“Everything so far is positive, everything is going well, getting the introduction and adaptation of the new players in the group. Now we’re ready to go back to Joburg with the feeling that little by little we are a better team.”

Riveiro believes the level of concentration needed against high-level opponents, especially in the third match against Las Palmas, who have the precision of a top-flight football club, will stand Bucs in good stead in the DStv Premiership, three cup competitions and Caf Champions League.

Pirates had won one trophy in eight seasons before their MTN8 and Nedbank Cup triumphs under Riveiro last campaign. While they were also runners-up in the Premiership, the 16-point gap from winners Mamelodi Sundowns largely stemmed from dropping unnecessary points.

SAZI HADEBE | There is more to looking good than a snazzy new kit

The unveiling of Pirates’ new kit recently raised a few eyebrows, but it’s their style of play and results that should catch the eye
Sport
16 hours ago

Riveiro believes the matches in Spain can help improve Bucs’ concentration. That, and the motivation that a squad would surely gain from their club taking a preseason so seriously as to arrange a camp in Europe, could see Bucs a more potent force in 2023-2024.

“We played against teams that force you to play focused and concentrated for the 90 minutes,” the coach said.

“This is one of the aspects where we want to improve a lot this season, to be consistent during the 90 minutes.

“There will hopefully again be many crucial knockout [and other] games where one mistake can kill your dreams, so we need to play the way we did today [Wednesday] against a top team [Las Palmas], top tier in LaLiga, which requires a level of concentration we are not used to.

“We are learning a lot of lessons to be more competitive than we were last season.”

Pirates kick off their season with their league match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.

SowetanLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

Pirates need to get another striker after Dzvukamanja exit: Andries Sebola

In the wake of Terrence Dzvukamanja’s departure from Orlando Pirates earlier this week, erstwhile striker Andries Sebola is concerned as he believes ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga's Las Palmas

Orlando Pirates wrapped up their preseason tour of Spain with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas at Banús Football ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Orlando Pirates officially launch Thebe Magugu-designed jersey

Having provided a taster with some pictures released last week, Orlando Pirates officially unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2023-24 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates ‘surprised’ by approach, but letting Dzvukamanja join SuperSport

Orlando Pirates say though they were “surprised” by an approach by SuperSport United to sign Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, they have ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates match against Maccabi Tel Aviv raises debate about cultural and sports isolation — ANC

The ANC says Orlando Pirates' match against Maccabi Tel Aviv has raised a debate about cultural and sports isolation of Israel.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. New Zealand upset Norway in Women's World Cup opener Soccer
  2. ‘Everything is positive’: Pirates coach Riveiro delighted with results of Spain ... Soccer
  3. McIlroy in good place to end long major drought at Open Sport
  4. The rich will keep getting richer: Avram Grant critical of African Super League Sport
  5. Pirates need to get another striker after Dzvukamanja exit: Andries Sebola Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD