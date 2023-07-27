“He has been unbelievable at training and that is the same with everybody else. I guess that is the excitement of having somebody new, [though] coach Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo were there.
“But people get a certain level of saying, 'Let me prove a point to this new one', and what I have seen has been impressive.”
Komphela said there are aspects that can be improved at the Birds, but he is happy with the progress made in preseason.
“The plus was finishing in the top eight last season — that to me is a boost, because it gave us the opportunity to start competing in the first cup competition, the MTN8. The revival of the name Moroka Swallows is also a plus.
“With the preparations you are looking for things that are going to bring positive energy and there has been a lot.
“There are things you can improve on, but the most important thing is there have been a lot of positives.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Swallows coach Komphela waxes lyrical about ‘unbelievable’ Andile Jali
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
New Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela is impressed by the commitment and work rate of “unbelievable” midfielder Andile Jali on the training ground.
The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder has reunited with Komphela at the Dube Birds after they worked together at Mamelodi Sundowns for three seasons.
Jali and Komphela share a special relationship off the field and this is believed to have led to their reunion after the midfielder was released by the Brazilians this off-season.
“You cannot question the quality Andile has,” said Komphela, whose Birds' DStv Premiership campaign starts with a clash against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on August 5.
“He always finds a way to influence people, he is always involved and he impacts others. What else do you want from him, he is a top player and top players lift everyone when they enter a room.”
Though he has been impressed by his attitude, Komphela said Jali must find his full fitness to start contributing to his full potential.
“The biggest challenge for him now is there has to be an output and he must start to perform. We understand the challenges of fitness because we are still in preseason and we hope he doesn’t get injured.
“He makes you enjoy football and when you find him with Lantshene Phalane — they play the same type of football, which is fluid, easy on the eye, and they can be extremely dangerous and we enjoy that.
“He has been unbelievable at training and that is the same with everybody else. I guess that is the excitement of having somebody new, [though] coach Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo were there.
“But people get a certain level of saying, 'Let me prove a point to this new one', and what I have seen has been impressive.”
Komphela said there are aspects that can be improved at the Birds, but he is happy with the progress made in preseason.
“The plus was finishing in the top eight last season — that to me is a boost, because it gave us the opportunity to start competing in the first cup competition, the MTN8. The revival of the name Moroka Swallows is also a plus.
“With the preparations you are looking for things that are going to bring positive energy and there has been a lot.
“There are things you can improve on, but the most important thing is there have been a lot of positives.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘I was not surprised’: Chiefs coach Ntseki on negativity surrounding his appointment
WATCH | Orlando Pirates launch jersey at slick event in Sandton
Andile Jali joins Komphela at Moroka Swallows
Komphela exit could put Sundowns' dominance under threat: Shongwe
PODCAST | Not a fight, not understood either: Komphela on how Sundowns took his exit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos