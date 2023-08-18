“We shouldn’t be talking about a professional football or netball league. The question is what has happened and why we did not have it for the longest time? When I came in, I asked this question and I am glad that over a short period of time we are beginning to show progress.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa threatens legislation to enforce pay parity
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Straight-talking minister of sport Zizi Kodwa has threatened sporting federations with legislation to enforce pay parity between men and women.
In South Africa, like most parts of the world, men's sports are largely fully professional in most sporting codes and they earn significantly more than women in salaries and endorsements.
In the South African context, there is no professional league for women in major sports like football, netball, rugby and cricket but despite this they continue to punch above their weight at international tournaments.
Earlier this year Proteas Women lost to Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in Cape Town and a few weeks ago Banyana Banyana lost to Italy at the last 16 stage of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.
“What embarrasses me and the leadership of football in the country is that in 2023 we are still discussing pay parity,” said Kodwa.
“I feel embarrassed on behalf of all of them because they may not say it. We shouldn’t be discussing those issues in South Africa because there is policy in government.
“This issue should not be a discussion and if it means we must have a law that punishes those who still pay women less, we will make sure we have that law.”
Kodwa said it is unacceptable there are no professional leagues for women in South Africa.
“For netball and football, as the leadership we feel embarrassed that there is something that we have not done over a period of time. I say this with humility because, in the presence of the South African Football Association (Safa) and others who are responsible for football in the country, in 2023 we shouldn’t be discussing some of the things we are discussing.
“We shouldn’t be talking about a professional football or netball league. The question is what has happened and why we did not have it for the longest time? When I came in, I asked this question and I am glad that over a short period of time we are beginning to show progress.
“I have had discussions with the National Lottery Commission, who have already committed to making sure they come on board to ensure we realise this objective because it is a must.”
Speaking to media at a breakfast to recognise Banyana and the Netball Proteas after playing at their respective World Cups, Kodwa said teams and individuals who do well at international tournaments must be recognised.
“It is unfortunate that Banyana Banyana had to perform on the field of play for us to appreciate the power of women in sport. What you see today is the recognition of excellence and many countries recognise their athletes.
“In South Africa we must not be ashamed, we must do it without feeling embarrassed. Those who are performing better on global stages, we must acknowledge and recognise their excellence.
“We will do so over a period of time. Our athletes in different sporting codes go out and do well. We recognise them to encourage them to do better and also to inspire others.
“This is part of making sure we revitalise and bring revolution to sport to give our people hope.”
Kodwa revealed the department will host a schools sports indaba.
“In less than a month, we are convening a schools sport indaba and one of the things we want is to do an international benchmark. We intend to invite countries such as New Zealand, Jamaica and Germany and others on the continent who have very good grassroots schools sport systems to learn from them.
“We will also invite rugby because they have a good schools sport system and it will be a two day indaba where we must come out with a blueprint.”
