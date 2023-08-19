Soccer

Sundowns dominate Chippa to silence coach Morgan Mammila

19 August 2023 - 21:59
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Chippa United midfielder Ayabulela Konqobe challenged by Teboho Mokoena and Lesiba Nku Mamelodi Sundowns during their DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on 19 August 2023.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila promised to match Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound but reality proved to be different as they suffered a 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat at the hands of the defending champions. 

The Brazilians did not have too many problems in navigating and making it four out of four wins in this campaign where they have scored ten goals and conceded only two. 

With this win, Sundowns have accumulated 12 points so early in the season and they lead second-placed SuperSport United, who have played one less match, by five. 

While Sundowns have made a solid start at the top of the DStv Premiership standings, it is getting desperate for Chippa as they are yet to register a win this season with one loss and three draws. 

Even more concerning for Mammila is the fact that they have only scored one goal in four matches and they will have to get a positive result in their league match against Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on Friday. 

This important victory for Sundowns was a result of first half goals by Aubrey Modiba and an own goal by Justice Chabalala during a five-minute spell where Chippa lost their bearings. 

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made two changes from the team that thrashed Golden Arrows 4-0 during the week with Modiba replacing Neo Maema and Lucas Ribeiro coming in for Peter Shalulile. 

On the side of Chippa, Mammila made three changes to the team that held Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw during the week with Craig Martin, Luvuyo Memela and Azola Ntsabo in for Sirgio Kammies, Thabiso Lebitso and Siphelele Luthuli. 

Before Sundowns opened the scoring, Chippa were in the game with Goodman Mosele and Ayabulela Konqobe matching Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena in the heart of the midfield. 

On the attack, Memela, Mulenga, Martin and Maarman were a constant threat to the Sundowns defence of Grant Kekana, Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Mothobi Mvala. 

It was always going to be difficult for Chippa to match Sundowns and the quality of the Brazilians finally told just after the half hour mark when the floodgates opened. 

Sundowns got the scoreboard ticking after 35 minutes when midfielder Modiba beat Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali with thunderous close-range shot after he received a pass from Zwane from the edge of the box. 

Things went from bad to worse for the home side four minutes later when defender Chabalala put the ball into his own net while trying to clear a speculative shot by Brazilians import Lucas Ribeiro. 

On the stroke of half-time, Ribeiro was unlucky not to have increased Sundowns’ lead as his well taken free-kick on the edge of the penalty box rebounded off the upright with Nwabali beaten. 

Chippa finished the half on a high as Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was forced to produce two stunning reflex saves to deny Maarman and Chabalala from close range. 

There were no more goals in the second half, that was characterised by numerous changes, but it was a good day in the office for Sundowns who have established themselves as early pacesetters. 

