Sundowns dominate Chippa to silence coach Morgan Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila promised to match Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound but reality proved to be different as they suffered a 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat at the hands of the defending champions.

The Brazilians did not have too many problems in navigating and making it four out of four wins in this campaign where they have scored ten goals and conceded only two.

With this win, Sundowns have accumulated 12 points so early in the season and they lead second-placed SuperSport United, who have played one less match, by five.

While Sundowns have made a solid start at the top of the DStv Premiership standings, it is getting desperate for Chippa as they are yet to register a win this season with one loss and three draws.

Even more concerning for Mammila is the fact that they have only scored one goal in four matches and they will have to get a positive result in their league match against Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on Friday.