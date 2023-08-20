Four wins from four, but Mokwena says Sundowns have not hit high gears
Mamelodi Sundowns have started the DStv Premiership campaign with a perfect record of four wins out of four start but coach Rulani Mokwena says they are not operating at optimum level yet.
The Brazilians have scored 10 goals and conceded only two and they lead second-placed SuperSport United, who have played one less match, by five points.
Sundowns, who can add a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Moroka Swallows to their flawless league start, will be overwhelming favourites to get maximum points when they meet struggling Richards Bay in their next league match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.
“We are moving with every game, we are getting closer and once we get minutes in the legs we will be better,” was Mokoena’s response when asked about the level his team is at after four league matches.
Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns highlights.
“You can see we played much better against Chippa, especially in the first half, and then we responded well against them when they tried to be aggressive with their substitutions.
“But we anticipated the changes because the last time they were 1-0 down at half time, they made three substitutions. We anticipated that they could look to the bench because we do a lot of hard, behind-the-scenes analysing of the opposition.
“We have a target on our back, everybody wants to beat us and it is difficult to be us but they say ‘heavy is the head that caries the crown’.”
Mokoena said Downs ensure that players remain hungry and focused by having conversations with them.
“We talk a lot to the players. They probably get tired of me but we talk a lot about situations and I have a lot of help from the technical team because they also talk a lot with the players during individual meetings.
“The biggest reason [for Sundowns being a winning machine] is they are good human beings, they understand their roles as professionals, they work very hard and they deserve to keep winning and they understand the importance of consistency.”
Mokwena said was pleased with the Brazilians' performance in Gqeberha.
“It was a good performance, we played well considering we have so many games at the moment and we don’t get any training time. There is a lot of regeneration and video analysis, that’s why I am very proud of the players because it is not easy to do what they are doing.
“To win here was important for us, that’s why I want to give appreciation to this fantastic group of players.”
During the week, outspoken Chippa coach Morgan Mammila talked up the game by saying he was going to match Sundowns pound for pound. Mokwena did not want to respond to that comment.
“On the talks before the game, I don’t want to say anything and it is a no comment from me because there are different rules for different coaches. I don’t have to speak too much because anything I say is either misconstrued and deliberately so sometimes. I would rather not say anything and congratulate my players.”