Four wins from four, but Mokwena says Sundowns have not hit high gears

Mamelodi Sundowns have started the DStv Premiership campaign with a perfect record of four wins out of four start but coach Rulani Mokwena says they are not operating at optimum level yet.

The Brazilians have scored 10 goals and conceded only two and they lead second-placed SuperSport United, who have played one less match, by five points.

Sundowns, who can add a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Moroka Swallows to their flawless league start, will be overwhelming favourites to get maximum points when they meet struggling Richards Bay in their next league match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

“We are moving with every game, we are getting closer and once we get minutes in the legs we will be better,” was Mokoena’s response when asked about the level his team is at after four league matches.