Soccer

Chiefs mourn Dick Cecil, who signed Kaizer Motaung to Atlanta Chiefs in 1968

20 August 2023 - 11:02 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former Atlanta Chiefs president Richard "Dick" Cecil has died.
Former Atlanta Chiefs president Richard "Dick" Cecil has died.
Image: Gerogiasoccer.org

Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the death of Richard “Dick” Cecil, a figure who played a role in the Soweto giants' history when, as the president of Atlanta Chiefs, he signed Amakhosi's founder Kaizer Motaung to the US club for the 1968 season.

That year the US Chiefs won the inaugural North American Soccer League (NASL), which was to import global stars as the sport's organisers attempted to spark professional football in the country in the 1970s, but which collapsed financially in the 1980s.

Dozens of South Africans plied their trade in the NASL, including greats Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe and Jomo Sono. As one of the pathfinders to the US, Motaung got his ideas on running a football club with new standards of professionalism at the Chiefs, and when he formed a breakaway club from Orlando Pirates in 1970 it was named Kaizer Chiefs. 

“Kaizer Chiefs has lost a chunk of the heart and soul of the club as Amakhosi mourns the passing of former Atlanta Chiefs president Dick Cecil, the man who signed Kaizer Chiefs chair Dr Kaizer Motaung for the club,” Chiefs said on their website.

Hall of Fame member Richard "Dick" Cecil discusses Atlanta in 1968, the Chiefs and how they dealt with certain challenges during that time with Georgiasoccer.org.

“Cecil was instrumental in the formation of Atlanta Chiefs, after the construction of the Atlanta Stadium in 1966 to attract a major baseball team to the city.

“They succeeded when the Milwaukee Braves franchise relocated to become the Atlanta Braves, with Cecil as one of the Braves’ key executives.

“Cecil, ever the shrewd business-person, wanted to keep the stadium occupied with sports events throughout the year and, after seeing the huge interest in the US in the 1966 Fifa World Cup [in England], he knew he needed to bring soccer to Atlanta.

“After first playing in the renegade National Professional Soccer League in 1967, the next year the Atlanta Chiefs joined the newly formed NASL, as soccer was broadcast on national television via CBS for the first time.

“Despite America’s disenfranchisement laws, Atlanta was a burgeoning multiracial city with the emergence of a prosperous black middle and upper class.

“To capitalise on the city’s ‘cosmopolitan’ nature, Cecil’s vision for the Atlanta Chiefs was to recruit players from all over the world. In the year Kaizer Motaung arrived in Atlanta, there were a total of five players recruited from Africa in the Chiefs squad; two from South Africa, three from Zambia and one from Ghana.

“On December 14 1967 Cecil announced the signing of Kaizer ‘Boy-Boy’ Motaung for America’s 1968 NASL season.

“Motaung made his debut for Atlanta Chiefs on May 27 1968 against visiting defending English champions Manchester City, scoring on his debut in an upset 3-2 win for Atlanta Chiefs.

“The rest, as they say, is history, as Motaung scored 11 goals in the inaugural league season to lead Atlanta Chiefs to the NASL title, winning the League’s Rookie of the Year prize.

“The then 23-year-old Motaung quickly established himself as one of the Chiefs’ most popular players when he signed and is among those who can be credited with the huge love for the game the city of Atlanta continues to have today.

“He was known in the US as ‘Boy-Boy’ by the club’s supporters, also one of his many nicknames in South Africa.

“Chiefs were sensational in 1968, winning the NASL title after beating San Diego Toros over two legs in the final. Motaung scored the third goal in the 3-0 win in the second leg in Atlanta — the first leg had finished in a goalless draw.”

Chiefs' website said Kaizer Motaung wrote in a letter of condolence to Cecil's son, Terry, that Atlanta Chiefs and its president were an important part of Kaizer Chiefs' formation.

“Dick Cecil gave me the opportunity to play professional football with players from all over the world. I still feel honoured to have been part of the first team from Atlanta to win a championship in any sport in 1968,” Motaung wrote.

“I held him in very high esteem. He was a kind gentleman. Atlanta Chiefs is the reason there is a Kaizer Chiefs today in South Africa.

“When I left Atlanta, it was with the inspiration of your father that I decided to pursue this journey of forming a club in South Africa.”

Chiefs' website quoted Cecil has having previously said: “The impact Kaizer had was immense. Off the field, he was a quiet and very serious guy, who was not very flamboyant. But that changed on the pitch.

“He was a great athlete and striker, and he knew where the goal was. He won many games for us, everybody liked him.

“I am very proud of what Kaizer has achieved. Kaizer Chiefs are a club that is well-known worldwide.”

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs show misfiring striker Bimenyimana the door

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has shown misfiring striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana the door.
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes Mduduzi Mdantsane can be the missing link Amakhosi have been searching for in the gap between midfield and ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘In SA you are declared useless before you are born’: Chiefs coach Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki says Kaizer Chiefs appointed him head coach because they felt they needed continuity in their coaching staff and for the new man to be ...
Sport
5 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in MTN8 semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, a tasty rematch of last week's DStv Premiership match where the Brazilians ...
Sport
6 days ago

Chiefs sent scouts to Venezuela: Ntseki on how Amakhosi found Castillo

Edson Castillo’s rapid adjustment to South African football and influence for Kaizer Chiefs continued to impress as he capped a storming performance ...
Sport
5 days ago

Zakhele Lepasa again proves match winner for Pirates

Zakhele Lepasa is becoming Orlando Pirates' regular match winner in the 2023-2024 campaign.
Sport
19 hours ago

Four wins from four games, but Mokwena says Sundowns have not hit high gear

Mamelodi Sundowns have started the DStv Premiership campaign with a perfect record of four wins out of four starts, but coach Rulani Mokwena says ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns dominate Chippa to silence coach Morgan Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila promised to match Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound, but reality proved to be different as they suffered a 2-0 ...
Sport
14 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Royal AM’s Hopewell Cele makes PSL arrival with dazzling goal Soccer
  2. Wayde van Niekerk cruises into 400m semifinals at world championships Sport
  3. Chiefs mourn Dick Cecil, who signed Kaizer Motaung to Atlanta Chiefs in 1968 Soccer
  4. Four wins from four games, but Mokwena says Sundowns have not hit high gear Soccer
  5. Akani Simbine powers through to semifinals of World Championships Sport

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff