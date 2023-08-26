Soccer

Exciting Maswanganyi thrills Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

26 August 2023 - 12:15 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates player Patrick Maswanganyi during the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on August 08, 2023.
Orlando Pirates player Patrick Maswanganyi during the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on August 08, 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is excited about the progress of new signing Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi who has been a revelation since his arrival at the Soweto giants.

Maswanganyi joined Riveiro’s charges at the beginning of the season from SuperSport United and has fitted in perfectly with the Buccaneers set-up.

The forward has been very industrious for his new club, being involved in at least four goals so far.

Maswanganyi scored his first goal in Pirates colours against Comoros’ minnows Djabal Club in the second leg of Caf Champions League preliminary round that the Buccaneers won 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Maswanganyi also set up Zakhele Lepasa for his second goal in the victory over Djabal.

“For me, if I have to highlight anything about the new players, new in this environment and playing for Pirates is not an easy thing,” Riveiro said.

“So, to start showing the (required) level from the first day, the first game we played is something to highlight.

“I’m happy to see the progression of the guy. It's important to understand that he is surrounded by good players and that makes things a little bit easier for each and every individual in the team,” the coach said.

“I’m sorry to say, but we try to focus as much as we can on the collective and understanding that collective structure is going to help each and every player to shine and perform to the best level.” 

Rhuu changes his view on Chiefs and says they'll challenge Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lucas 'Rhuu' Radebe seems to have changed his view on how he sees his former club performing this season, saying ...
Sport
5 hours ago

 The Spanish coach is also excited that his men have proceeded to the next round of the preliminary stage without conceding a goal, claiming a 4-0 victory on aggregate.

“I think overall two good legs, didn’t concede a goal and we were solid even though the opponent didn’t create so many (opportunities to score) but credit to the boys because it’s not easy against a team that plays a low block system,” he said.

“They took the initiative every single time and didn’t lose focus. We didn’t allow them to run in transitions. Overall, I’m happy to be in the next round with Orlando Pirates and looking for more.”

In the second round, Pirates will play either Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy or Vipers of Uganda.

MORE:

Spain women's team quit as federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Friday refused to resign for grabbing star player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissing her on the lips after Spain's ...
Sport
4 hours ago

I don’t see any team stopping them: Lovers Mohlala has all the love for Sundowns

There is still a long way to go in the DStv Premiership campaign, but former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lovers Mohlala doesn’t see any team stopping ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I am human too’: Sundowns coach Mokwena admits jibes are painful

Rulani Mokwena started his post-match press conference at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening in high spirits after Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
2 days ago

Majority of Kaizer Chiefs fans aren't hooligans: Bobby Motaung

While it is becoming a habit for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to throw missiles at their coaches, Bobby Motaung, the club’s manager, is adamant only a ...
Sport
2 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | With such a slow start to the season, poor Broos has not much to draw from

Some of these matches have been torturous, with players from both sides lacking ambition, good coaching and quality
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Exciting Maswanganyi thrills Pirates coach Jose Riveiro Soccer
  2. Ferreira's 'out of the blue' call-up sees him in line-up to face Australia Cricket
  3. Boks in seventh heaven after crushing All Blacks but coach Nienaber says ... Rugby
  4. 'Get behind women's sport,' Banyana goalie Andile Dlamini urges business Soccer
  5. Spain women's team quit as federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure