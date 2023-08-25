Soccer

I don’t see any team stopping them: Lovers Mohlala has all the love for Sundowns

25 August 2023 - 08:26
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Lovers Mohlala.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

There is still a long way to go in the DStv Premiership campaign, but former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lovers Mohlala doesn’t see any team stopping the Brazilians. 

Downs have started the defence of their sixth DStv Premiership title in succession impressively. They have five wins in as many matches under their belt, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.

Mohlala, who was part of the Sundowns team that won the league championship three times in a row between 2000 and 2003, said it is one-way traffic for his former club in the premiership. 

“This league has changed a lot and it is becoming like La Liga, where it is usually one-way traffic, and here it is always Sundowns,” he said at an event in Soweto where former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe launched the ET Radebe high schools tournament. 

“For me, even if I don’t watch the game, I always know Sundowns is going to be victorious. Sometimes I get happy when Sundowns wins 1-0 and not 5-0 or something like that. 

“I still say we need a team that is going to challenge Sundowns. Coach Rulani [Mokwena] has everything. He gets whatever he needs and most of the teams wish they could do that. 

