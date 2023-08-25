“For a PSL team not to have a sponsor is very concerning. Most of the teams don’t.
I don’t see any team stopping them: Lovers Mohlala has all the love for Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
There is still a long way to go in the DStv Premiership campaign, but former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lovers Mohlala doesn’t see any team stopping the Brazilians.
Downs have started the defence of their sixth DStv Premiership title in succession impressively. They have five wins in as many matches under their belt, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.
Mohlala, who was part of the Sundowns team that won the league championship three times in a row between 2000 and 2003, said it is one-way traffic for his former club in the premiership.
“This league has changed a lot and it is becoming like La Liga, where it is usually one-way traffic, and here it is always Sundowns,” he said at an event in Soweto where former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe launched the ET Radebe high schools tournament.
“For me, even if I don’t watch the game, I always know Sundowns is going to be victorious. Sometimes I get happy when Sundowns wins 1-0 and not 5-0 or something like that.
“I still say we need a team that is going to challenge Sundowns. Coach Rulani [Mokwena] has everything. He gets whatever he needs and most of the teams wish they could do that.
‘I am human too’: Sundowns coach Mokwena admits jibes are painful
Downs meet Chiefs in a two-legged MTN8 in the coming weeks and Mohlala said despite the Brazilians' awe-inspiring domestic dominance, Amakhosi might spring a surprise.
“I wouldn’t count Chiefs out in the MTN8 because on a special occasion they can come up with something different. When it comes to knockout games, sometimes Sundowns are not consistent enough, but when they come to the league the consistency is there.
“The reason Mamelodi Sundowns are so powerful is that they are investors and they don’t want a profit in football. For any team to match Sundowns, they should be investing in football and not looking for profit.”
