‘I am human too’: Sundowns coach Mokwena admits jibes are painful

Rulani Mokwena started his post-match press conference at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening in high spirits after Mamelodi Sundowns recorded their sixth win in a row this season, but he ended it close to tears with his emotions getting the better of him.

Sundowns edged Richards Bay 1-0 to go to 29 DStv Premiership matches unbeaten.

Mokwena has shown he has the makings to be one of the greatest coaches of all time in South Africa. The 36-year-old is the youngest South African coach to have led a team in a DStv Premiership match, having done so when he was 24 at now-defunct Platinum Stars — deputising for Steve Komphela, who had been sent off.

Last season, at 35, he became the youngest coach to lead a side to league success. Mokwena started the 2022-23 campaign as co-coach with Manqoba Mngqithi, but was given the task of being the sole head coach with 20 league matches remaining.

Since he took over as Sundowns’ head coach, Mokwena is yet to lose a Premiership match with an impressive record of 19 wins and six draws in 25 games. Despite the best start by any coach at Sundowns, Mokwena is a constant figure of ridicule on social media.