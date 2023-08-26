Soccer

Rhuu changes his view on Chiefs and says they'll challenge Sundowns

26 August 2023 - 09:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Moroka Swallows legend Steve Sekano, former Proteas netball star Manzo Machoga and Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe at the official launch of the 6th edition of the ET Radebe High Schools Tournament in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lucas “Rhuu” Radebe seems to have changed his view on how he sees his former club performing this season, saying Amakhosi are likely to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

The former Leeds United and Bafana Bafana skipper was talking at the launch of the 2023 edition of the ET Radebe Schools Tournament in Soweto on Thursday.

Eight Soweto schools will compete in football and netball in honour of Radebe's late mother Emily Radebe.

The competition is in its sixth year and will take place at the Diepkloof Sports Grounds on September 2.

We are quite excited about this year’s edition of the ET Radebe Foundation, because for the first time, we have roped in legends of the game who are from the very townships of these schools to be a part of the programme,” said Radebe.

“Such innovation speaks back to our core objectives and values as the ET Radebe Foundation, which is empowering communities and inspiring future sports leaders.”

Turning to Chiefs, Radebe seemed to have changed his views on the club and new coach Molefi Ntseki, the former Bafana coach Radebe had felt was perhaps not ready to be at the helm at Chiefs.

“It's a little bit early to project (DStv Premiership race) but already you can see some of the teams like Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, with the players that they've acquired, I think they really mean business. 

“I think Chiefs will challenge Sundowns. But I've been impressed also with how (Orlando) Pirates play. The problem is the consistency (of the Soweto giants). If they can be consistent in all their games, not only play well when they play against the big teams, they'll be absolutely brilliant.

“But for me Sundowns have set the pace (after winning five out five),” said Radebe.

Asked why he's changed his views on Chiefs after not being impressed with them following the appointment of Ntseki, Radebe said: “It's a big club. For me as a big brand like that with the acquisition of some of their players, I think they'll do better than in other seasons.

“That's why I say they'll challenge Sundowns. Chiefs will want to finish in the top five or with silverware, which I think they're close to doing.”

