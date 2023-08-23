Sundowns juggernaut rolls on with victory over Richards Bay

The imperious and well-oiled Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut continues to roll on as they open a sizeable gap at the top of the pile on Wednesday.

The early-season pacesetters continued their impressive start to the campaign, Junior Mendieta providing the 11th-minute decider in a hard-fought 1-0 DStv Premiership win over struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

The Brazilians have made it five wins in as many games and they have significantly increased their advantage at the top of the standings as they are eight points clear ahead of second-placed SuperSport United.

Sundowns increased their unbeaten league run 29 matches, which is only bettered by Kaizer Chiefs who holds the record with 31 matches without defeat that was set in 2005.

Downs also became fourth team in the history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to win their opening five games in the season after Chiefs in 1996 and 2014 and Orlando Pirates in 2002.