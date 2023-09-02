Chiefs coach Ntseki says Sundowns have weaknesses like every other team

“Every team has its own weaknesses and Sundowns are no different to any team that we have in the PSL (Premier Soccer League),” Ntseki said in the build-up to the clash.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has identified weaknesses in Mamelodi Sundowns’ game that Amakhosi can exploit to reign supreme in the sides’ highly anticipated first leg of the MTN8 semifinal on Saturday.
The two South African football giants will go toe-to-toe at FNB Stadium in Soweto (3pm) with the second leg to be hosted by Sundowns on Saturday, September 23.
While Chiefs have won their previous two DStv Premiership games against AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC, Sundowns remain favourites to book their place in the MTN8 final.
Coach Rulani Mokwena’s Masandawana have proved unbeatable this season, having won all six of their league games, including a 2-1 victory over Ntseki’s Chiefs.
“Every team has its own weaknesses and Sundowns are no different to any team that we have in the PSL (Premier Soccer League),” Ntseki said in the build-up to the clash.
“In possession, they are very dangerous, but the question is when they lose possession which areas can you exploit?
“And that is basically what we have been working on,” he said.
“When they start playing from the back, we are fully aware that everything is starting from the goalkeeper. They slow the game down, creating those openings so that they can come into half spaces and make the runs behind or the runs in front of the defence.”
Chiefs seem to have found their scoring boots, with five goals from the previous two matches and they will be hoping to continue with that against Sundowns.
New signing Pule Mmodi has scored three goals in two outings.
But it will be a tough mission against Masandawana who have only conceded two goals from their seven outings in all competitions this season.
“I think that the analysis that we normally do is going very well because if you look at the games they have played, there are very few chances that Richards Bay created against them,” Ntseki said.
“Even yesterday (Wednesday) you could see that Polokwane City had chances that they could have easily got a goal.
“But I think they have been very solid with their goalkeeper (Ronwen Williams). If ever the defenders or midfielders make those mistakes, which are very normal in the game, the goalkeeper comes in to help them out,” he said.
“So, I think the weaknesses are very general, we are not going to be very specific because being specific means we are alerting everybody that this is their strength, and these are their weaknesses.”
