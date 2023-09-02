Soccer

Chiefs coach Ntseki says Sundowns have weaknesses like every other team

02 September 2023 - 11:34 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs' Pule Mmodi celebrates scoring a goal in their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Kaizer Chiefs' Pule Mmodi celebrates scoring a goal in their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has identified weaknesses in Mamelodi Sundowns’ game that Amakhosi can exploit to reign supreme in the sides’ highly anticipated first leg of the MTN8 semifinal on Saturday. 

The two South African football giants will go toe-to-toe at FNB Stadium in Soweto (3pm) with the second leg to be hosted by Sundowns on Saturday, September 23.

While Chiefs have won their previous two DStv Premiership games against AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC, Sundowns remain favourites to book their place in the MTN8 final.

Coach Rulani Mokwena’s Masandawana have proved unbeatable this season, having won all six of their league games, including a 2-1 victory over Ntseki’s Chiefs.

“Every team has its own weaknesses and Sundowns are no different to any team that we have in the PSL (Premier Soccer League),” Ntseki said in the build-up to the clash.

“In possession, they are very dangerous, but the question is when they lose possession which areas can you exploit?

“And that is basically what we have been working on,” he said.

“When they start playing from the back, we are fully aware that everything is starting from the goalkeeper. They slow the game down, creating those openings so that they can come into half spaces and make the runs behind or the runs in front of the defence.”

Chiefs seem to have found their scoring boots, with five goals from the previous two matches and they will be hoping to continue with that against Sundowns.

New signing Pule Mmodi has scored three goals in two outings. 

But it will be a tough mission against Masandawana who have only conceded two goals from their seven outings in all competitions this season.   

“I think that the analysis that we normally do is going very well because if you look at the games they have played, there are very few chances that Richards Bay created against them,” Ntseki said.

“Even yesterday (Wednesday) you could see that Polokwane City had chances that they could have easily got a goal.

“But I think they have been very solid with their goalkeeper (Ronwen Williams). If ever the defenders or midfielders make those mistakes, which are very normal in the game, the goalkeeper comes in to help them out,” he said.

“So, I think the weaknesses are very general, we are not going to be very specific because being specific means we are alerting everybody that this is their strength, and these are their weaknesses.”

MORE:

‘God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Like super-fit heavyweight boxers, Molefi Ntseki and Rulani Mokwena verbally sparred on Thursday ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg showdown at ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘He is mature’: Pirates coach Riveiro is sure Lepasa will stay grounded

Zakhele Lepasa is mature enough not to allow all the recent hype and praise to distract him from his amazing goalscoring form, says Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Former Chiefs coach Middendorp secures a coaching job in Tanzania

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp is back on the African continent and has secured a new coaching job in Tanzania ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Manchester United head to the Emirates for clash with Arsenal

It's always a big occasion when Arsenal and Manchester United meet. The timing of Sunday's clash in London could allow both clubs to send a message ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Brits bemoans Proteas' slow scoring in opening defeat to Pakistan Cricket
  2. Chiefs coach Ntseki says Sundowns have weaknesses like every other team Soccer
  3. Ngidi's problems are an illustration of the Proteas overall sloppiness Cricket
  4. Manchester United head to the Emirates for clash with Arsenal Soccer
  5. American wave sweeps over US Open as Djokovic's hopes nearly sunk Sport

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...