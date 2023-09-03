Soccer

Sundowns show ‘determination to win tournament’ reaching Caf qualifying semis

03 September 2023 - 14:44 By Sports Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lelona Daweti celebrates during Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' Cosafa zonal Caf Women's Champions League qualifying win against Young Buffaloes at Sugar Ray Stadium on Clermont, Durban on Saturday.
Lelona Daweti celebrates during Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' Cosafa zonal Caf Women's Champions League qualifying win against Young Buffaloes at Sugar Ray Stadium on Clermont, Durban on Saturday.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies/X.com

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies showed their “determination to win” the Cosafa qualifying tournament for the Caf Women’s Champions League with a commanding 4-0 victory against Eswatini’s Young Buffaloes on Saturday, defender Zanele Nhlapho said.

Downs, the 2021 Champions League winners and 2022 runners-up, secured their spot in the semifinals with their second group B victory in the zonal qualifying tournament being held at Durban’s Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. They thrashed Comoros’s Olympic de Moroni 8-0 in their opener.

A hat-trick from Lelona Daweti and strike by Andisiwe Mgcoyi earned the Brazilians their win against Buffaloes.

Nhlapho, who returned to the starting line-up after missing the opening game due to suspension, praised Sundowns’ efficiency.

“I am happy with the overall performance of the team and the victory further underlined our determination to win this tournament,” Nhlapo said.

“I am pleased we are converting our chances as that is what we are known for. This excellent result also brings us closer to our ultimate aim of winning the Cosafa tournament. Everyone played well [against Buffaloes] and we are ready for the next one.”

Daweti, named player of the match, dedicated the award to her teammates and the technical team.

 “We are very excited about the win as it was all down to hard work. We thank the coaches for providing us with good information, which we implemented and that helped us,” she said.

“When you convert chances, winning games becomes quite easy. My teammates were also supportive and this award is dedicated to everyone in the team. We aim to carry this momentum into the next game, as we strive for more victories as a united force.”

Saturday’s other group B fixture saw Mozambique's Costa Do Sol beat Olympic de Moroni 2-1. That meant both Sundowns Ladies and Costa Do Sol secured their spots in the semifinals.

The Brazilians meet the Mozambicans in their final round-robin game at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Monday (3.30pm), which will decide the group winners.

READ MORE

Mudau’s late strike earns dominant Sundowns first leg draw against Chiefs

Khuliso Mudau’s late goal denied Kaizer Chiefs a crucial victory over Mamelodi Sundowns and set up an exciting MTN8 semifinal second leg later this ...
Sport
23 hours ago

'We are down to bare bones': Sundowns coach Mokwena on ‘Mshishi’ injury

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has lamented the injury to Themba Zwane, saying it was a big blow to their plans against Kaizer Chiefs and has ...
Sport
5 hours ago

‘God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Like super-fit heavyweight boxers, Molefi Ntseki and Rulani Mokwena verbally sparred on Thursday ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg showdown at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes

With the successes of national women’s teams, more companies are expected to get on board
Sport
3 days ago

Fifa World Cup bonuses ‘won’t be paid directly to Banyana players’: Monyepao

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepao has dismissed reports Fifa will pay Banyana Banyana’s players who participated in the ...
Sport
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | Football president’s abuse of power cannot be swept under the rug

The Spanish football federation cannot be seen to condone the blatant chauvinism its defiant president has shown
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Unsung hero to orchestra conductor for Banyana World Cup star Biyana

The modest Banyana midfielder has joined Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies after a spell in Spain and playing for UWC last season
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Orlando Pirates snatch last-gasp win against tough, 10-man Stellies Soccer
  2. Szoboszlai, Salah score as Liverpool ease past Villa Soccer
  3. Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy Motorsport
  4. 'We are down to bare bones': Sundowns coach Mokwena on ‘Mshishi’ injury Soccer
  5. Bok opponents Ireland's 2023 fate inextricably linked again with Sexton Rugby

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...