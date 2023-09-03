“I am pleased we are converting our chances as that is what we are known for. This excellent result also brings us closer to our ultimate aim of winning the Cosafa tournament. Everyone played well [against Buffaloes] and we are ready for the next one.”
Saturday’s other group B fixture saw Mozambique's Costa Do Sol beat Olympic de Moroni 2-1. That meant both Sundowns Ladies and Costa Do Sol secured their spots in the semifinals.
The Brazilians meet the Mozambicans in their final round-robin game at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Monday (3.30pm), which will decide the group winners.
Sundowns show ‘determination to win tournament’ reaching Caf qualifying semis
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies showed their “determination to win” the Cosafa qualifying tournament for the Caf Women’s Champions League with a commanding 4-0 victory against Eswatini’s Young Buffaloes on Saturday, defender Zanele Nhlapho said.
Downs, the 2021 Champions League winners and 2022 runners-up, secured their spot in the semifinals with their second group B victory in the zonal qualifying tournament being held at Durban’s Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. They thrashed Comoros’s Olympic de Moroni 8-0 in their opener.
A hat-trick from Lelona Daweti and strike by Andisiwe Mgcoyi earned the Brazilians their win against Buffaloes.
Nhlapho, who returned to the starting line-up after missing the opening game due to suspension, praised Sundowns’ efficiency.
“I am happy with the overall performance of the team and the victory further underlined our determination to win this tournament,” Nhlapo said.
Saturday’s other group B fixture saw Mozambique's Costa Do Sol beat Olympic de Moroni 2-1. That meant both Sundowns Ladies and Costa Do Sol secured their spots in the semifinals.
The Brazilians meet the Mozambicans in their final round-robin game at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Monday (3.30pm), which will decide the group winners.
