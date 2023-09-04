Kaizer Chiefs legend Jingles Pereira dies
The Kaizer Chiefs 1980s playing great Frank “Jingles” Pereira has died aged 77.
The Portugal-born South African striker or defender was part of the 1981 quadruple-winning Chiefs, in a career for Amakhosi that spanned 1979 to 1984.
Before signing for Chiefs he turned out for clubs including Vaal United, Highlands Park, Jewish Guild and Cape Town City in a 20-year playing career.
Pereira’s passing was confirmed by 1980s Chiefs teammate Lucky Stylianou.
“I have informed Kaizer Chiefs that Jingles has passed,” Stylianou told TimesLIVE.
Former Chiefs captain Mark Tovey also confirmed the news. “I haven't been able to contact the family but the news has been shared on a WhatsApp group for ex-players,” he said.
Tovey said Pereira, who lived in the Vereeniging area in Gauteng, battled illness “for about the last three, four or five months”.
A profile on Chiefs’ website published at the time of the club’s 50th birthday on in 2020 reads: “Pereira joined Amakhosi in late 1979, recruited by then coach Mario Tuani. He was a ripe 34-year-old at the time.
“The striker already had an illustrious career behind him, scoring 223 league and cup goals, before becoming a Glamour Boy for, among others, Cape Town City, winning the Double in 1973 and 1976; Highlands Park, Powerlines and Vaal United.
“He won, for example, the Golden Boot in 1976 thanks to scoring 20 league goals. Pereira was, like Cristiano Ronaldo, born on the Portuguese island of Madeira. The former Chiefs star’s birth was on 2 November 1945. Both were (and is, in Ronaldo’s case) phenomenal goalscorers.
“Pereira, however, wasn’t an attacker for long at Amakhosi, being moved to a defensive position by coach Tuani in 1980. Jackie Masike had one of his rare under-par performances and the Chilean coach decided to move ‘Jingles’ to the back.”
Chiefs quoted Pereira as saying: “I tried to explain to the coach I had never played that position in my life, but it didn’t help. And that’s where I played for Chiefs for the rest of my stay at the club.”
Amakhosi wrote: “Pereira was also part of that great quadruple winning side of 1981, winning the league, the Mainstay Cup, the BP Top 8 and the Champion of Champions. Other trophies won were the 1980 Champion of Champions, the 1982 Mainstay Cup, the 1982 BP Top 8 and the 1982 Champion of Champions.
“Despite now playing as a sweeper, ‘Jingles’ still managed to score just over 50 goals for Amakhosi.
“The Chiefs side of 1981 is still rated as one of the best if not the best ever Amakhosi side.”
Pereira was even given an ‘African’ nickname by the Chiefs supporters: ‘Baba ka Sibongile (Father of Thanks)’.
Chiefs quoted the late Amakhosi captain Ryder Mofokeng as saying: “South Africa had some fantastic strikers in those days, like Mickey Collins, Samora Khulu and Rhee Skhosana. Pereira was another prolific goalscorer and deadly finisher, who did not miss many opportunities.”
Pereira earned the nickname “Jingles” because he famously superstitiously carried two coins in his back pocket while playing, which would jingle as he ran.