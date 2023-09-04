Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs legend Jingles Pereira dies

04 September 2023 - 12:39 By Marc Strydom
A profile picture taken of 1980s Kaizer Chiefs legend Jingles Pereira on the occasion of the club's 50th anniversary in 2020.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

The Kaizer Chiefs 1980s playing great Frank “Jingles” Pereira has died aged 77.

The Portugal-born South African striker or defender was part of the 1981 quadruple-winning Chiefs, in a career for Amakhosi that spanned 1979 to 1984.

Before signing for Chiefs he turned out for clubs including Vaal United, Highlands Park, Jewish Guild and Cape Town City in a 20-year playing career.     

Pereira’s passing was confirmed by 1980s Chiefs teammate Lucky Stylianou.

“I have informed Kaizer Chiefs that Jingles has passed,” Stylianou told TimesLIVE.

Former Chiefs captain Mark Tovey also confirmed the news. “I haven't been able to contact the family but the news has been shared on a WhatsApp group for ex-players,” he said.

Tovey said Pereira, who lived in the Vereeniging area in Gauteng, battled illness “for about the last three, four or five months”.

