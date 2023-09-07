Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs apologise for missile-throwing by fans

07 September 2023 - 08:02 By Sports Staff
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefe Ntseki leaves the field protected by security and a police officer's riot shield after his team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on August 20.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have apologised for the in incidents of missile-throwing by their supporters after their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy last month.

The missiles were directed at Chiefs' head coach Molefi Ntseki.

The apology is in response to a directive of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) hearing Chiefs appeared before in relation to the incident, where Amakhosi pleaded guilty.

Amakhosi published the apology on their website, as ruled by the DC.

“Kaizer Chiefs hereby unreservedly apologises to the PSL, all PSL member clubs, TS Galaxy FC and all of its peace-loving supporters, for the behaviour of some of its [Chiefs'] supporters at the club's PSL fixture against TS Galaxy FC at Mbombela Stadium on August 20,” the club wrote.

“The club condemns this poor and unacceptable behaviour in the strongest possible terms. We have commenced a process of engaging with Kaizer Chiefs' branches on supporter behaviour at football matches.”

Chiefs were fined R100,000 in their DC, with R30,000 suspended for two years on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period.

After their defeat against Galaxy, Chiefs won their next two league games, 3-0 at home against AmaZulu and 2-0 away against Stellenbosch FC. 

