Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs let skilful midfielder go

18 September 2023 - 10:29 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with Kamohelo Mahlatsi.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi, the club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old midfielder, a skilful but light player who battles in the physical stakes, was signed from Moroka Swallows at the start of the 2022-23 campaign and has struggled for game time at Amakhosi. 

“Kamohelo Mahlatsi has left Kaizer Chiefs after the midfielder’s contract was terminated by mutual consent. He is now a free agent. We wish him all the best,” Amakhosi posted on X.com.

The club' sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, said: “Kamohelo has given his best at all times while a Chiefs player and, after consultation with his representatives, we decided to release him with a view to him finding more regular game time somewhere else.

“We appreciate his efforts and wish him all of the best for the future.”

Mahlatsi has not played for Chiefs this season. He made seven appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, four of which were as a substitute, without scoring.

The midfielder, who came through SuperSport United's reserves and was sent on various loan spells by the Pretoria club, signed for Swallows from Matsatsantsa in October 2020.

