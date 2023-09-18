Kaizer Chiefs let skilful midfielder go

The club' sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, said: “Kamohelo has given his best at all times while a Chiefs player and, after consultation with his representatives, we decided to release him with a view to him finding more regular game time somewhere else.

“We appreciate his efforts and wish him all of the best for the future.”

Mahlatsi has not played for Chiefs this season. He made seven appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, four of which were as a substitute, without scoring.

The midfielder, who came through SuperSport United's reserves and was sent on various loan spells by the Pretoria club, signed for Swallows from Matsatsantsa in October 2020.