Soccer

Chiefs fans’ missile-throwing set to be expensive

21 September 2023 - 14:36 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki Molefi is escorted by police, protecting him with riot shields, as fans throw missiles at him after his team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs supporters' second incident of throwing missiles at coach Molefi Ntseki this season is set to be expensive.

Amakhosi already had a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) hearing fine of R100,000, with R30,000 suspended for two years on condition they were not found guilty of the same offence in that period.

That sanction, made in late August, was for when missiles were hurled at Ntseki after Amakhosi's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on August 20.

That suspended part will kick in automatically after fans committed the same offence just weeks later, when objects were thrown at Ntseki leaving the field after his team's 1-0 defeat against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu seems sure to also bring fresh charges for the latest incident.

And, given it's the third such event this year from Amakhosi's supporters — former coach Arthur Zwane was hit by an object after they lost against SuperSport in Rustenburg last season in May — this time Majavu might be pushing for a more substantial sanction.

Chiefs also had to issue an apology on their website as part of last month's DC ruling.

The club will want to take steps to influence their fans — increasingly annoyed as Amakhosi have gone eight seasons without silverware — to express their frustration in a less costly and less dangerous manner.

It doesn’t get easier for Chiefs as they travel to Pretoria to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. The first leg ended 1-1. 

