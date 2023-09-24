Spurs get draw at Gunners, Liverpool blunt Hammers, Villa down Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min's brace earned his side a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League as the visitors twice came from behind in an absorbing derby on Sunday.
Cristian Romero's own goal after 26 minutes handed Arsenal the lead but Son equalised shortly before halftime as the visitors grew into the game.
Romero then conceded a penalty that was converted by Bukayo Saka in the 54th minute but Tottenham hit back almost immediately as Son punished a terrible mistake by Arsenal substitute Jorginho.
Both sides had chances to take maximum points with Son close to a hat-trick for Tottenham and Saka having a shot saved.
Ten minutes of stoppage time could not separate the sides as the draw ensured both remain undefeated in the league this season with 14 points from six games.
Also on Sunday, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted a brilliant goal as his side romped to a 3-1 win over a dogged West Ham United side at Anfield, deftly steering home a volley on the hour mark.
The visitors got off to a flying start when Tomas Soucek forced a brilliant save from Alisson with a downward header in the seventh minute, and two minutes later Michail Antonio headed a Soucek cross wide with the goal at his mercy.
But the Hammers were left to rue those early misses when Mohamed Salah was felled by Nayef Aguerd in the 15th minute for a stonewall penalty, and the Egyptian attacker stepped up to smash home the resulting spot kick to give Liverpool the lead.
That kick-started the home side, but West Ham still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.
The goal was eerily similar to the James Ward-Prowse strike that put them ahead against Manchester City a week ago, but once again it wasn't enough to get them anything from the game.
After spurning a number of decent chances, Nunez finally got on the scoresheet when he latched on to a beautiful lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.
That goal took the wind out of the Hammers' sails and substitute Diogo Jota was able to hook home a third goal from Virgil van Dijk's knockdown in the 85th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.
The win leaves Liverpool in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leaders Manchester City, while West Ham are seventh on 10 points.
A 73rd-minute strike by Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa all three points at 10-man Chelsea.
Watkins tore apart the home defence on the counter and angled his shot deftly through Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez's legs and in off the far post.
Chelsea had been in charge for most of the match, with Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson finding space behind the defenders. But as so often in recent months, they failed to find the telling shot with Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stopping a string of chances.
Villa found more ambition after Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute following a VAR check for a late tackle on Lucas Digne.