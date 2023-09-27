Soccer

Bafana stay in Gauteng for now, but Safa has plans to spread games around

27 September 2023 - 12:33
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana's (left to right) Siyanda Xulu (obscured), Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Lebo Mothiba and Ricardo Goss during the friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Orlando Stadium on September 12.
Bafana Bafana's (left to right) Siyanda Xulu (obscured), Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Lebo Mothiba and Ricardo Goss during the friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Orlando Stadium on September 12.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will stay in Gauteng for the international friendly against Eswatini next month. 

South Africa meet Eswatini at home on October 13 before facing Ivory Coast away on October 17 as they continue their preparations for the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) next year. 

The continental showpiece will be hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. 

Hugo Broos's national team drew 0-0 against Namibia and beat the Democratic Republic of Congo at Orlando Stadium 1-0 in this month's two friendlies at Orlando Stadium. 

“The friendly against Eswatini will definitely be played in Gauteng,” South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepao said. 

“The reason is the team will have to immediately get on a flight to Abidjan after that match. We actually wanted to play this game in Cape Town — they finished renovations [at Cape Town Stadium] in September, but they have events happening at that time and we couldn't get the venue.” 

This year Bafana have played in front of poor crowds at the Orlando and FNB stadiums. Monyepao said the plan is to take the national team around the country to provinces where the squad usually attract better attendances, with larger gate-takings helping Safa to offset the costs of matches. 

“Come the World Cup qualifier against Benin in November, we are engaging two provinces, including Gauteng, in terms of hosting that. At the end of the day, it is about who will assist us in terms of the costs. 

“We have certain stadiums that Caf [the Confederation of African Football] has approved for where the [national] team can play. We have Orlando Stadium and FNB Stadium in Gauteng, we have Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, we have the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. 

“These five stadiums are the only ones where we can play these games and we have engaged all these provinces to check if they will be available. Cape Town Stadium is not available on November 17 and 18 [for the Benin game] because there are two events happening, so we can’t consider them. 

“We are engaging with other provinces to say that November is still a bit far and [to see] if they must look into their budgets to see if they can consider hosting the team.

“Obviously we hear the outcry about Bafana always playing in Gauteng and as an association, all our money has to go into preparation of the team. It mustn't cost us too much because we have to think about the next camp too, which is preparation for Afcon. 

“We can’t spend too much money, we will always look at municipalities and provinces to host the game so they can reduce the financial burden on us and we can channel money into the preparation of the teams.” 

READ MORE

Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has put their place in a cup final in 2023-24 down to their spectacular depth in quality and the commitment of ...
Sport
1 day ago

No place for Maswanganyi in Bafana coach's preliminary squad for Eswatini, Ivory Coast friendlies

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.
Sport
4 days ago

WATCH | Percy Tau scores cracking brace in Ahly’s first league game

Percy Tau has quickly found his groove again as his apparent love affair with the surrounds at Al Ahly that he once struggled with continues into the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana

After a four year absence, the big Strasbourg centre back, made a return to the Bafana set-up during the international window
Sport
1 week ago

SAZI HADEBE | Safa must broaden its horizons when looking for Bafana opponents

It’s fine being neighbourly but playing Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Angola, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe will not bring the fans
Sport
1 week ago

Broos makes plea to South Africans after DRC fans outnumber Bafana’s

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has pleaded with South Africans to show support for the senior national team.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bafana scorecard: who raised their hands and who spurned a chance to do so

With 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations finals looming, we look at those who may and may not be in the running
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Boks to gallop for bonus point against physical Tonga: Kwagga Rugby
  2. Morocco and East African co-bid to host 2025 and 2027 Afcon finals Soccer
  3. France’s recovering Dupont on course for quarter, probably against Boks Rugby
  4. Bafana stay in Gauteng for now, but Safa has plans to spread games around Soccer
  5. Ireland defeat produces head-scratchers for Boks against Tonga Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives