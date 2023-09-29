Soccer

MTN8 final tickets sold out in less than 24 hours

29 September 2023 - 10:34
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tickets for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are sold out.
Tickets for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are sold out.
Image: SUPPLIED

Tickets for the MTN8 final between defending champions Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have sold out in less than 24 hours.  

The final will be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (6pm) on Saturday, October 7.  

“Tickets for the 2023/24 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are officially sold out just 18 hours after tickets were made available to the public,” the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday morning.  

“Gates will open at 2pm and ticket holders are requested to arrive early to ensure smooth entry.  

“The PSL is working closely with the police service and several other safety and security role players to ensure a safe and secure event.  

“As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest. There will be no tickets sold at the stadium.  

“Members of the public who are interested in purchasing hospitality packages can contact Moses Mabhida Stadium via email on Musawakhe.Cele@durban.gov.za.”  

Pirates will be looking to defend the title they won at the same venue last year against AmaZulu FC. 

MORE:

Stellenbosch coach Barker says Sundowns will be tough nut to crack

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker did not fall into the trap of giving the media a screaming headline when asked if Mamelodi Sundowns will defend their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

WATCH | Sundowns’ Mabena, 16, becomes youngest Premiership scorer

While Mamelodi Sundowns set a new DStv Premiership unbeaten record of 32 matches beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 on Wednesday night, another huge mark ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Record-breaking Sundowns continue their swaggering start to the season

This one was for the statisticians and the record books. Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at a wet and cold ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs stage comeback to beat Sekhukhune in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs continued to show they are a combination with potential as they staged a spirited comeback for a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena tips fearless Rivaldo Coetzee for Afcon Soccer
  2. MTN8 final tickets sold out in less than 24 hours Soccer
  3. Stellenbosch coach Barker says Sundowns will be tough nut to crack Soccer
  4. Japan looking forward to ‘grand final’ against Argentina Rugby
  5. A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives