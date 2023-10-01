Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
We bring you a sizzling edition on this warm spring day.
After the resignation of Transnet CEO Portia Derby which we broke on TimesLIVE on Friday, we lead with a story about a move to rehire experienced staff who left two years ago.
Another big story to break on Friday was the Mandela family feud at the graveside of Zoleka Mandela. We bring you fresh details of what happened there.
Our sport section reports today that PSL clubs won't allow Sundowns to participate in a new African Football League because it will clash with the domestic schedule.
We have also interviewed former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who has written to her old office asking for her R10m payout.
Wishing you a great day of reading.
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
