Read the Sunday Times e-edition

01 October 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

We bring you a sizzling edition on this warm spring day.

After the resignation of Transnet CEO Portia Derby which we broke on TimesLIVE on Friday, we lead with a story about a move to rehire experienced staff who left two years ago.

Another big story to break on Friday was the Mandela family feud at the graveside of Zoleka Mandela. We bring you fresh details of what happened there.

Our sport section reports today that PSL clubs won't allow Sundowns to participate in a new African Football League because it will clash with the domestic schedule.

We have also interviewed former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who has written to her old office asking for her R10m payout.

Wishing you a great day of reading.

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

Zoleka Mandela’s funeral marred by family feud over burial site

A Mandela family feud was on display at Friday’s funeral for Zoleka Mandela, as her aunt Zenani allegedly prevented her from being buried next to her ...
News
4 hours ago

Inside Eskom’s plan to keep lights on during festive season

Eskom intends on taking full advantage of the sulphur dioxide pollution control exemption granted this week aiming to bring back to the grid four ...
News
4 hours ago

Naas Botha and Joel Stransky's kicking wisdom for Manie Libbok

As Bok flyhalf Libbok struggles to get the ball between the posts, veterans Naas and Stransky say the key to success is a decluttered approach
Sport
4 hours ago

More Transnet top executive heads could roll

Following the abrupt resignation of Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby after months of pressure, other top executives of the state-owned rail and ports ...
News
4 hours ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane may get her payout

Axed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has written to the public protector’s office seeking a multimillion-rand payout, on the basis that her term ...
News
4 hours ago

Inside DA’s plan to decriminalise hard drug use

Party says the real criminals are the drug dealers, not the users, who are people in need of help
News
4 hours ago

DA’s KZN premiership hopeful fights off corruption allegations

Umngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas underwent a baptism of fire immediately after his announcement as the DA's premier candidate in KZN following ...
News
4 hours ago

Meet the dream team made in YouTube heaven

Aspasia Karras with Nelisiwe and Ofentse Mwase
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Court setback for powership BEE partners

Interdict application by Powergroup fails as judge rules it was brought too late
News
4 hours ago

Brother apologises for businessman who ‘took with force and a firearm’

Feared KwaZulu-Natal businessman Nkululeko Mkhize's reputation and empire were built on tears and blood. And for that, his brother Mathula Mkhize ...
News
4 hours ago

Even at R2,500 Springbok jerseys are selling faster than shops can restock

Major sportswear retailers are scrambling to meet the demand for Springbok merchandise as the Rugby World Cup in France continues to dominate weekend ...
News
4 hours ago
