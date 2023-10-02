Technology won’t end errors: Spurs’ Postecoglou after Liverpool win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is not a fan of video assistant referee (VAR) as the system complicates matters, after his team benefited from an error by the officials in Saturday's clash against Liverpool.

The referee group Professional Game Match Officials Ltd admitted it had been the wrong decision to disallow Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's goal in the first half of the match in Tottenham's 2-1 home win, blaming human error.

“I think I'm on record saying that I've never really been a fan of it since it came in,” Postecoglou, who previously managed Scottish Premiership club Celtic, said after the game.

“Not for any other reason than I think that it complicates areas of the game that I thought were pretty clear in the past, but I can see at the same time why it was inevitable that technology would come in. We have to deal with it.