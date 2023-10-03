Soccer

When the chips are down: Mixed reaction to Kaizer Chiefs' snack launch

03 October 2023 - 18:10 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs launched a potato chip range on Monday, with marketing director Jessica Motaung inviting 'fans everywhere to get Khosified and truly fuel your passion'. File photo.
Kaizer Chiefs launched a potato chip range on Monday, with marketing director Jessica Motaung inviting 'fans everywhere to get Khosified and truly fuel your passion'. File photo.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have launched a potato chip range to take "the essence of passion from the football pitch to the palate", and social media is abuzz with reactions.

The club launched the range on Monday, expanding its commercial footprint, with its marketing director Jessica Motaung saying Amakhosi wants to fuel fans' passion.

The team has not won a trophy in eight years, with its supporters' disgruntlement worsening as a result. This has been costly for the club, which has faced hefty fines due to missile-throwing incidents by its fans this season.

Kaizer Chiefs fined R180,000, have spectator ban hanging over them

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R180,000 with a further R50,000 suspended for two more incidents of missile-throwing by their supporters this season.
Sport
23 hours ago

However, Motaung was upbeat about a turnaround among fans.

“Our vision was clear — to deliver a snack range that embodies the boldness and vibrancy of the Kaizer Chiefs brand. With these explosive flavours, we invite fans everywhere to get Khosified and truly fuel your passion,” she said. 

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was among those who were not charmed by the endeavour. “We want a trophy, not chips,” he said. 

However, other fans were excited, with some joking that the launch was “unofficial” recognition of “Kaizer Chips”, which is how some people, mainly children, pronounce the club’s name. 

“Chiefs marketing department, you guys are doing a great job in ensuring that the brand grows. So innovative, thinking out the box ... unlike other football clubs. I know most people won't stop criticising you for a wonderful job you are doing. People should know that football today is a business,” Lawrance Maile commented.

Here are other reactions:

READ MORE:

Misfiring Chivaviro vows to find formula to scoring at Kaizer Chiefs

Amid a slow start to his Kaizer Chiefs career, striker Ranga Chivaviro has accepted he’s the one who should alter his style of play if he’s to be a ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Ntseki wants another brave performance from Chiefs against City

After their return to winning ways, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes his side is making excellent progress and has demanded another ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘It’s very clear it was a penalty’: Chiefs coach Ntseki feels robbed by ref

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki feels his side did more than enough to book their spot in the MTN8 final, and that referee Luxolo Badi’s hotly ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. When the chips are down: Mixed reaction to Kaizer Chiefs' snack launch Soccer
  2. England batting power gives them fighting chance of defending title Cricket
  3. ‘I don’t know which results you’re talking about’: Riveiro on Pirates’ defeats Soccer
  4. Sundowns-PSL issue a staring contest of soccer boss heavyweights Sport
  5. India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup Cricket

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze