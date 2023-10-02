Ntseki believes there are signs his project of building a team that can challenge for trophies is showing signs of progress.
Ntseki wants another brave performance from Chiefs against City
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After their return to winning ways, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes his side is making excellent progress and has demanded another courageous performance against Cape Town City on Tuesday.
Chiefs displayed grit when they came back from a goal down to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in their DStv Premiership clash last week, putting an end to their four-match winless streak in both the league and MTN8.
Ntseki’s men host Eric Tinkler’s rejuvenated Citizens in their league fixture at FNB Stadium (7.30pm).
Like Amakhosi, City also ended their five-match winless run in the league by beating Cape Town Spurs 3-1 in the Ikapa derby on Saturday, boosting their confidence before the midweek assignment.
Chiefs' win against Sekhukhune came on the back of some encouraging performances, notably being at the wrong end of refereeing decisions losing 2-1 in their second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns (3-2 on aggregate).
Ntseki believes there are signs his project of building a team that can challenge for trophies is showing signs of progress.
“I think it’s more of a build-up if ever we look at the last three matches we played, in terms of the application and implementation of our tactical approach, I think we are progressing in that regard,” he said.
“As much as we conceded first [against Sekhukhune], I think we showed a lot of resilience in coming back and getting ourselves the equalising goal and also leading and ultimately winning the game.
“It’s a game of moments and it’s about how we address those moments. Every game has its own plan because you are playing against different coaches, different sets of players, but at the same time we need to work more on the team and depend more on the strength of the team.
“I think it was a good win [in Durban] after we didn’t win in the past games. The most important thing is that we take the attitude, confidence and courage we showed to the next game.”
Chiefs are in sixth place in the league with three wins, two draws and three defeats from eight matches. City are in ninth (three wins, one draw, four defeats).
