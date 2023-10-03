Soccer

Misfiring Chivaviro vows to find formula to scoring at Kaizer Chiefs

03 October 2023 - 09:42 By Sihle Ndebele
Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Amid a slow start to his Kaizer Chiefs career, striker Ranga Chivaviro has accepted he’s the one who should alter his style of play if he’s to be a hit, rather than the club changing how they play to accommodate him.

Chivaviro, who joined Chiefs on a two-year deal from relegated Marumo Gallants at the start of the season, is yet to find the back of the net for the club in five games. The 30-year-old striker is likely to play a role when Amakhosi welcome Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

“With the plans the coach and his tactical staff have, as a player you need to adapt. Not everything is going to be comfortable and not everything is going to be the way you want it to be,” Chivaviro said at a media day at Chiefs’ Naturena village.

“Coming to an institute like this, you need to adapt to the ways things are done here, and I think it’s my responsibility to make sure I fit in and give the coaches something to say, ‘he can add value’, to whatever the plan is.”

Chivaviro, who managed an impressive 17 goals from 30 games for Marumo last season, is raring to go after shaking off a few injuries at the start of the campaign. He also gave a sense that Chiefs' 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in their outing last Wednesday has pumped them up for Tuesday's clash.

“I am all right. Obviously I started slow because I got stalled by injuries here and there. I am back now and fully fit, trying to add value to the big machine that’s Kaizer Chiefs. I always thrive to add value to the team because there’s so much quality at this club.

“We are very confident coming from a 2-1 win against Sekhukhune. Everybody saw how we bounced back and managed to win the game.

“We are very fired up and ready for Cape Town City. We want to make it two wins on the bounce.”

Sowetan

