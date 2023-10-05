Soccer

Bafana Bafana coach Broos slams Mailula’s agent for Toronto move

05 October 2023 - 16:37
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has slammed Cassius Mailula's agent, alleging the representative prioritised money over the best career interests of the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker when arranging his move to Toronto FC. 

Mailula, who a few months ago was establishing himself in the national team, looks set to miss out on selection for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January as he struggles for game time in North America. 

Since his move from Sundowns to the Canadian-based Major League Soccer team in July, Mailula, 22, has made only two league appearances in the club's eight matches played in that period. 

The striker again did not make Broos's 23-man squad for this month's two friendly internationals against Eswatini and Ivory Coast. Asked about Mailula's exclusion and lack of playing time in the US, Broos said he does not have a good agent. 

The player's intermediary is sports lawyer Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse.

“You have a good agent when that agent is looking out for you, but if you have an agent who is always looking at his wallet then you don’t have it [a good agent]. And I am afraid Mailula does not have a good agent,” Broos said. 

“When you let him go to Toronto FC where you know there are two Italian internationals [Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne] and there is also Canadian international Deandre Kerr, [it's not advisable]. 

“You let a young player like that who has 15 games' experience in the PSL [go to that club], that is not the right choice. Mailula is not playing, he will not play and you will see that even in the next months as competition finishes in America.” 

Broos said Mailula’s move to North America came too soon and it was not to the right club. 

“Again you don’t have to blame him for that, you have to blame the agent. You know as an agent, when he goes there it will be difficult and it would have been better that he stayed at Sundowns and played Champions League again to get the experience and maybe make the move in one or two years.” 

The friendlies against Eswatini (at home on October 13) and Ivory Coast (away on October 17) are part of preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that start next month and Afcon, where Bafana may end up in a tough group as they are in pot three for next week Thursday’s draw. 

“If you are in pot three, you [are likely to] get Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Morocco or Ghana. There is nothing good, but we have to accept that, even though it is amazing for me that Democratic Republic of Congo [who Bafana beat 1-0 in a friendly last month] jumped over us in the rankings. 

“It’s like that, we have to live with it and we have to beat [at least] one big team to go past the group stages. We know what to do and let’s hope we can succeed.” 

Mathang-Tshabuse declined to respond to Broos' comments. 

READ MORE

Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau in his 23-man squad for this month's two friendly ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kompany raves as Lyle Foster strike helps Burnley to first EPL win

His manager Vincent Kompany raved about his influence as Lyle Foster scored the opener, making a return from suspension as Burnley got their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana stay in Gauteng for now, but Safa has plans to spread games around

Bafana Bafana will stay in Gauteng for the international friendly against Eswatini next month.
Sport
1 week ago

Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has put their place in a cup final in 2023-24 down to their spectacular depth in quality and the commitment of ...
Sport
1 week ago

No place for Maswanganyi in Bafana coach's preliminary squad for Eswatini, Ivory Coast friendlies

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.
Sport
1 week ago

WATCH | Percy Tau scores cracking brace in Ahly’s first league game

Percy Tau has quickly found his groove again as his apparent love affair with the surrounds at Al Ahly that he once struggled with continues into the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mama Joy and Botha not paid to be at Rugby World Cup, says government Rugby
  2. ‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat Rugby
  3. Chauke should be given the Netball Proteas job: ex-captain Mdodana Sport
  4. Bafana Bafana coach Broos slams Mailula’s agent for Toronto move Soccer
  5. Proteas search for batting depth from lower order for World Cup Sport

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...