Soccer

Ivory Coast test can give Broos idea of where Bafana are three months before Afcon

10 October 2023 - 11:33
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana players including (left to right) Njabulo Blom (back, obscured), Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster and Siyanda Xulu during their training session at the High Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria on Monday.
Bafana Bafana players including (left to right) Njabulo Blom (back, obscured), Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster and Siyanda Xulu during their training session at the High Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria on Monday.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The test against a strong Ivory Coast next week will give coach Hugo Broos an idea of Bafana Bafana's performance level less than three months before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). 

Bafana take on Eswatini at FNB Stadium on Friday (6pm) and the Nations Cup hosts the Elephants in Ivory Coast on Tuesday. The friendly matches are part of their preparations for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month and Afcon in January and February. 

Against Ivory Coast, Bafana will be up against players like defender Serge Aurier of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest and forwards Franck Kessie of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, Sébastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund and Wilfried Zaha of Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray. 

“When you play against opponents like Ivory Coast, normally it increases your quality and that’s logical,” said Broos as Bafana prepared at the Pretoria University’s High Performance Centre. 

“When you always play against ‘smaller teams’ and you win, you will be happy about that but you don’t really progress. Therefore, playing against stronger teams is important and even if we lose, we should lose against Ivory Coast but we would have learnt something. 

“We will see what our level is when we play against such a team. Result is important but at the end the most important thing for me is to see where we are three months before Afcon.” 

Broos said after the Ivory Coast match they will know which areas to work on. 

“We will know what we have to do in the next months to become better. It has been a long time since we played against a good team and in front of a good crowd. 

“I remember in France and after the game nobody understood that we learnt something out of that game. It was only criticism but how can you learn when you don’t fail and everything is always good.” 

Bafana will take on Ivory Coast without influential attacker Percy Tau, who has asked to be excused for family reasons, and other players due to injuries. 

“Unfortunately, this camp is again disturbed by injuries like last month. We have Bathusi Aubaas, Thapelo Morena, Innocent Maela and Thapelo Maseko. With Maseko it is something different. It is for the second time we have the surprise that the player is injured and suddenly he plays.

“It was last month with Khuliso Mudau and this month it is with Maseko, I think we need better communication between the national team and clubs so that we know how much the player is injured. 

“There is the case of Percy Tau, I had contact with him last week and for family reasons he has asked not to be here with us. I understood him but at the other side I am amused that he played for Al Ahly at the weekend. 

“I think clubs need to understand that in very important periods they want to have their players but it is the same case for us as the national team because we are in an important phase for the moment. 

“We are in preparations for qualifiers next month and for Afcon in January, I hope a little more collaboration from that side. This means that we are not really going to achieve our goal which was to have nearly the same selection that won against Morocco. 

“We wanted to build up on that selection and have a good team for the qualifiers and in January at Afcon.” 

READ MORE

Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom says MLS is competitive

Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom has defended his move to Major League Soccer, saying the US top flight is competitive.
Sport
17 hours ago

Percy Tau out of Bafana squad, Chiefs’ Mduduzi Mdantsane to be called up

Percy Tau has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for this month's two friendly internationals and Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Mdantsane is being ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kompany raves as Lyle Foster strike helps Burnley to first EPL win

His manager Vincent Kompany raved about his influence as Lyle Foster scored the opener, making a return from suspension as Burnley got their ...
Sport
6 days ago

‘Sundowns will be champions in February or March,’ predicts Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Straight-talking Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made a bold prediction that Mamelodi Sundowns will be crowned DStv Premiership champions in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana Bafana coach Broos slams Mailula’s agent for Toronto move

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has slammed Cassius Mailula's agent, alleging the representative prioritised money over the best career ...
Sport
4 days ago

Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau in his 23-man squad for this month's two friendly ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Will the Boks be able to hoist the flag? Zizi Kodwa briefs media ... Sport
  2. Ivory Coast test can give Broos idea of where Bafana are three months before ... Soccer
  3. Nation on song, imposing win record — France are cock-a-hoop for Boks quarter Sport
  4. 'You don't want to know': Pirates coach Riveiro admits to being stressed ahead ... Soccer
  5. Rising star Owethu Ngubane puts education first, but in netball for the long ... Sport

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church